How mess can inspire creativity

When Tim Harford’s says, “...all of us, from time to time, need to sit down and try and play the unplayable piano,” he seems to reiterate the creation myth which says all order came from chaos. In his words, “I think we need to gain a bit more appreciation for the unexpected advantages of having to cope with a little mess.”

He has a story to tell, “Late in January 1975, a 17-year-old girl called Vera Brandes had persuaded the Cologne Opera House to host a late-night concert of jazz from the American musician, Keith Jarrett...Vera was introducing Keith to the piano...Jarrett looked to the instrument a little warily, played a few notes, muttered something to his producer, who said...‘If you don't get a new piano, Keith can't play’.”

The opera house had provided the wrong instrument.

Keith went and sat outside in his car, leaving Vera to get a replacement piano. She got a piano tuner, but she couldn't get a new piano. Soon she was begging Jarrett not to cancel the concert. He looked at this bedraggled, rain-drenched German teenager, took pity on her, and said, “Never forget...only for you.”

Playing the unplayable

A few hours later, Jarrett sat down at the unplayable piano and began...Within moments it became clear that something magical was happening...It was an electrifying performance. It somehow has this peaceful quality, and at the same time it was full of energy and dynamic...Audiences continue to love it because the recording of the Köln Concert is the best-selling piano album and the best-selling solo jazz album in history.

Harford says Jarrett had been handed a mess and he embraced it, though reluctantly...that is the secret to that great success. He goes on to give more examples from cognitive psychology, from complexity science, from social psychology, and of course, rock ‘n’ roll.

Basically the idea is simple, the more distractions there are, the more less-than — perfect the situation is, the more it forces one to work harder and to think more and therefore produce something better. Like if you gave class notes in a difficult font, it makes reading difficult and for the very same reason remains in memory. It was also found that if a problem had to be solved, in this case a murder mystery, a close knit understanding group is less likely to solve it than a group which has a stranger...just like if you had to produce a musical album, an outlandish and an absolute no-no action could actually take the quality of music produced to another level.

“But,” says Harford author of the book Messy, “...we really need some persuasion if we're going to accept this...all of us, from time to time, need to sit down and try and play the unplayable piano.”

Somehow seems a better articulated version of the Indian idea of ‘jugad’.