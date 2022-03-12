How earphones became the lifesavers we needed, and intimately deserved

Earphones imitated gateways to the various worlds we entered when physical boundaries would not budge during the pandemic

In a two-bedroom space designed for two persons, space can still be scarce. The walls feel a bit too thin, almost breaking out into an open-floor concept. Work and leisure keep merging, creeping into each other’s spaces, clashing with ‘home’. Beings within these spaces just try to stay afloat.

This was pretty much how everyone in the world navigated their lives during the pandemic. When offices, schools, colleges and businesses entered living rooms and bedrooms, privacy was maintained with tiny wires and buds. The earphones suddenly played a star role in keeping people separated, and sane.

They let people stay out of each other’s way and soon became perhaps the most intimate object in individual lives. Earphones imitated gateways to the various worlds we entered when physical boundaries would not budge. They helped people expand their horizons, take breaks, make sense, draw boundaries. One almost began to think of them as our ‘ suraksha ki peti’ (safe spaces).

Negotiating space

While this romanticisation might seem like a stretch, one must remember that the pandemic, and the lockdowns it engendered, was an unprecedented affair that challenged us to find newer and better ways to cope and negotiate space.

Lovers kept locked away from each other found a way to connect and go on ‘dates’. Young adults whose college lives had started with not a single step taken into campuses found ways to be students. Parents became classmates to their little ones even as they manoeuvred breakout sessions with their colleagues. The elderly felt left out of the secret, silent conversations happening all around them, and soon tried to also embrace the new technology. And all of this was happening under the same roof for many families. It has been a time when personal space as a concept could only come alive when people plugged in their earphones.

The ubiquitous buds brought us closer to people we wished were next to us. They made us pause, reflect, and expand on the media we consume and the ways we do so. They gave us a chance to explore, without putting ourselves at risk. For those of us who couldn’t leave the bed, they brought the world, and the precious voices of loved ones, to our bedside.

Earphones have been serving these functions for a long time. But there is a difference now. Earlier, they were associated with the idea of personal space in a public setting, but that changed drastically over the past three years. It has become all about carving personal space within the home.

Sense of self

The functional aspect of headphones — access to unhindered leisure without judgement — remains central to their usage. What we consider soothing or entertaining are highly personal choices. We may not always find ourselves in a position safe enough to share these choices with those in the vicinity — even if it’s family. The buds helped us access a safe space where we could experience passion and pleasure, where we could fly away into unknown worlds at little to no cost.

Upon closer look, one may realise that it is perhaps a gendered experience, but that only gives us all the more reason to trust these tiny objects with our desires. Earlier, women who spent a large chunk of their day at home could find escape outside, in shops or the homes of friends or temples, and find ways to unwind and unravel. The pandemic brought a drastic change to this too. Enclosed in cramped spaces, cornered by expectations, swamped by tasks, surrounded by more people than they are used to or want, women found their me-time — with the help of earphones.

The last two years have changed relationships to a great degree. It applies to those we have with others and those we cherish within ourselves, and with the things we own. While privacy has been a sacred commodity, often too good and too far from reach, the sense of self seems to have deepened.

With isolation becoming the most prominent reality, earphones made it easier for people to navigate the various parts of their beings. They were the lifesavers we needed — and intimately deserved.

The writer is a Ph.D scholar based in Bengaluru.