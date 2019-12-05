A question of inclusivity

Driving to work earlier this week, I noticed a visually challenged man struggling to navigate his way through a water-logged road. When I mentioned this at work, a colleague spoke of the struggles of Sathya* who lost the use of her legs after an adverse reaction to a polio vaccine. Sathya was travelling to Salem by bus two months ago and the seat meant for the differently abled was occupied. “My friends had to fight with the conductor before he would give me the seat.”

A struggle in the trains

Rema Menon, who runs Rainbow Bridge Open School for children with special needs, is not surprised. “Our public spaces — railway stations, bus terminals, roads, malls, theatres — are almost off limits for the differently abled,” she says sadly. She knows what she’s talking about. Her sister is a paraplegic and her friend’s son has muscular dystrophy. Any outing is fraught with difficulties, she says. Sathya agrees. She would love to explore the city but doesn’t go out much. “Almost all restaurants and shopping complexes have steps. I cannot enter them on a wheelchair.”

Inclusion in education Another aspect that Rema brings up is children with special needs. “Our current school system is a one-size-fits-all. When it comes to a child with special needs, the teacher is not trained. Many schools are also scared to take on these children not to speak of the stigma surrounding special schools.”

Even in a regular school, each child will have a different learning style and curve, she says, going on to talk about application of Universal Design principles in education. “For example, all the children will learn the same lesson but each child will get a question paper based on his/her capacity.”

She agrees that some schools work with children with dyslexia but “the integration process is not smooth. The teachers’ attitude also needs to change.” And what about the gamut of special needs beyond dyslexia? Infrastructure, space, trained personnel … are all lacking. It’s going to take time to find a solution, she admits, but wants to at least get people talking about the problem.

Rema points out that most cab drivers will not allow a wheelchair to be loaded in their cars, “they seem to think it will damage their cars. A train journey is practically impossible. Even if we manage to negotiate the station and get to the platform, we can’t get the wheelchair into the train because the doorway is too narrow.” What about the coaches for the differently abled? “Where is the space for the caregiver?” she shoots back. “Children cannot travel alone and older people need help during the journey. Do you expect them to travel alone?” And as far as public restrooms are concerned, the less said the better.

Rema’s solution involves the town planning authorities. “They should ensure that Universal Design principles are used in plans before granting approval. Then our public spaces will be both inclusive and accessible,” she says. But Jaishree Raman, an architect from Studio 29, says that rules and laws are in place. “It is a question of implementation. People are always looking to take shortcuts.” She also points out that retrofitting on an existing older building is more complex. “It can be done, but it’s always easier to plan with these features.” So why isn’t that being done? “Lack of sensitivity and common-sense planning,” is her tart reply.

The other problem that Jaishree identifies is that Coimbatore doesn’t have too many new public buildings coming up. “We have to see what we can do to make existing ones more accessible and inclusive.” When I protest that there are plenty of apartments coming up, she says, “there are a different set of rules for residential buildings,” she says, adding that most multi-storey apartments would have lifts large enough to have clearance for a wheelchair but a ramp is not mandatory. “In smaller apartments, the lift may be smaller. It depends on the builder.”

J Swarnalatha of Swarga Foundation | Photo Credit: S Siva Saravanan

J Swarnalatha says According to the Rights of People with Disabilities Act 2016 , all public spaces and government buildings should be accessible for people with disability. But it is only a joke in the city. No banks, ATMs or schools have made arrangements. The only places that I can go are the Brookfields Mall and the passport office on Avinashi Road. The latter even has a functional washroom for us.

Many buildings have ramps for a namesake. They are usually too steep and so cannot be used. I am not sure how the authorities gave permissions to construct buildings without ramps or other facilities when it is mandatory. It is also sad that no one with disability was approached when they made plans for the Smart City Project.

Swarnalatha is the Founder and Managing Trustee of Swarga Foundation

Perhaps, this explains Sathya’s predicament at her hostel, which doesn’t have a lift. She has to negotiate a flight of steps to reach her room. “I use a modified scooter to get to work,” says the software engineer, “and leave my wheelchair in the office and crawl up and down the steps. My roommates are sensitive to my needs and bring my food to the room.” The toilet and bath have not been modified to suit her needs. The hostel authorities didn’t offer and she feels she cannot ask.

“Disability is not inherent,” says Rema Menon firmly. “If a child has a congenital problem with a hand, for example. That is an impairment. When it grows up, there will be problems in using that limb. That is a handicap. It becomes a disability only when the child cannot function in relation to its environment.” This, she points out, is not just about congenital issues, “it can happen to anyone at any time — age-related problems or accident victims. What we need to do is to fix the environment around them so that they can lead an independent life.”

I ask Jaishree how long she thinks it will take for our public space to become more inclusive. “Ten years, she says, thoughtfully. Then adds, “That’s an optimistic estimate.”

*(name changed on request)