Globalisation in the shape of KIA Motors has brought a piece of Korea to a dry, rocky Andhra village

A dusty service road off the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway-43 leads to Rampur village near Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh. A surprise awaits beyond the village pond, just after the village temple — a tiny restaurant serving Korean food. Removing my shoes — which is the appropriate cultural behaviour — I walk in my socks into a room with two red-cushioned mats and a washbasin. The menu of the day includes modum sashimi (assorted seafood), yang jang pi (mixed seafood, meat and vegetables), samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly), and beakban. I settle for beakban, which is a home-style meal, Google tells me.

How this sliver of Korea came to exist in a hot, dry, rocky village of Andhra Pradesh is a story of globalisation and its ripple effect. “This used to be an agricultural village. Once KIA Motors came up, I was approached to give my land on lease. It was good money and so I agreed,” says Konda Reddy of Ammavaripalli.

A village transformed

A restaurant with a few rooms, Haewadal Ace, came up on the site leased by Reddy. Besides serving travellers and expat Koreans, the restaurant supplies meals to the workers of the Korean companies that dot Penukonda, the district headquarters of Anantapur.

Penukonda was the capital of the rump Vijayanagara kingdom after the Battle of Talikota in 1565. Broken fort walls, a ruined palace, and derelict temples are all that remain of those glory days. The fate of Penukonda changed again in 2017 when the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, signed an MoU with the South Korean automaker KIA Motors to set up a facility in Anantapur district.

Seoul Store in Penukonda | Photo Credit: Seoul Store’s Facebook page

Once the 600 acres of land were identified near Penukonda, a dramatic transformation began. “A one-bedroom house with kitchen could be rented for ₹1,000 in Penukonda. That shot up to ₹20,000 at the peak of the civil works at the KIA site when hundreds of Korean workers lived and worked here. Now the rents have come down to ₹6,000,” says Rohil Kumar, who has business interests ranging from a hotel to a medical facility.

Gossip is currency in the village. As life returns to normalcy with people going about their tasks without masks, Ahmed Khan is expecting good times. “They are planning to launch a new car in two months’ time. More people will come and business will thrive,” says the manager of a property near the railway station. “How did you get to know about the launch of a new car?” I ask him. “I have my sources,” he says with a smile. The property has signs in Korean and English about following COVID protocols.

Penukonda has four Korean restaurants, a Korean supermarket, and signage in Korean. Boards announcing Noah Guest House and Noah Sushi, offering “authentic Korean and Japanese cuisine”, dot the national highway. The inner lanes also have Korean signages. Seoul Superstore, right on the highway, is a one-stop shop for Korean staple items like dried pollack, bonito flakes, sticky rice, dried seaweed; herbal medicines; crockery and cutlery; and, of course, the ubiquitous ramen. “We get 80% of our stock from Korea and it comes via Chennai. Koreans come to shop in the evening while travellers stop by during the day. Spicy noodles are a hot favourite thanks to popular Korean dramas,” says Tamil, who manages the store with her father. The 20% stock that is sourced from within India is what the Koreans come to buy.

Koreans at a Penukonda restaurant | Photo Credit: Rahul M.

A family on their way to Hyderabad stop by to shop. There is palpable excitement as they spot noodles, kimchi and assorted sauces, which they quickly add to their cart. Then they check out the prices and ingredients and slowly put the stuff back on the shelves. While the spice quotient is high, most of the noodles are fish-based, and the prices are way higher than the usual. The family ends up buying canned sparkling juices and chocolates.

Speak Korean

“I tried to learn Korean but without success. Had I mastered it, I would have minted money,” laughs Omer Farooq, a labour contractor at an ancillary unit of KIA Motors. For two years when the factory was being built, the number of Korean workers and supervisory staff surged. Now the labour force at the main KIA unit and other ancillary units is predominantly Indian. But the knowledge of Korean helps.

“Dealing with Koreans is not too difficult as people in the HR know a bit of English. Their English matches mine,” says Maruthi Reddy, who quit farming in his Bokkasampalle village to become a contractor at KIA Motors. “I supply house-cleaning goods, gas cylinders, agricultural material, raw material for food. Hundreds of people like me, from Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Roddam, Gorantla, Puttaparthi mandals, have benefited from the Korean companies by getting employment,” says Reddy.

Every afternoon and evening, Mamata Singh oversees the cooking and supply of gargantuan quantities of South Indian food and biryani: her catering firm provides meals to four ancillary units in and around Penukonda. “My husband and I know Korean since we were in human resource management. When this opportunity came up, we shifted here,” she says.

For Lee Haengwon, among the first to start a Korean restaurant in Penukonda, language is no problem, but the pandemic is. He talks about the blow to business while following the general elections in Korea on the television set in Shilra restaurant, where he works as the manager. “The last two years have been very bad for business since many went back home. Things have not improved much,” says Lee. He spent 20 years in China before coming to India and is fluent in English. Shilra has a series of private rooms arranged around the lobby on the ground floor. Some of the rooms are equipped with karaoke bar. “Food is community celebration. During weekends we used to have small parties where the guests could have their own revelry with songs and music over food served by us,” says Shin, Dong cheol who owns the restaurant. The guests remove their footwear and wear flip-flops before sitting.

Despite the gloss

While the owners of the restaurants are Koreans, a majority of the workers and chefs hail from Northeast India and Nepal. “I learnt to cook Korean food over five years. You have to understand the culture to cook its food. While our food is masala-based, Korean food uses fermentation and sauces at controlled temperatures. If you are eating cuttlefish, you will taste cuttlefish and not masala,” says Manoj from Nepal who is now a chef at a Korean restaurant called Vidam.

While the influx of Koreans has transformed the lives of hundreds of villagers, quality infrastructure is still elusive. In the absence of public transport, Korean firms provide transport facility to workers. The lack of infrastructure means that Penukonda hasn’t been able to attract other big automakers. Open sewerage, simian menace, ill-maintained roads, and the absence of streetlights place the area firmly in a different era despite the Korean gloss.

Penukonda village has the dargah of Baba Fakhruddin Suharwardy, who came from Sistan (eastern Iran) and settled here in the 13th century. Later, the Kakatiyas controlled the business of this region. Exactly 600 years later, a new deal has turned Penukonda into a global village where elections in Korea are as avidly followed as cricket scores in India.

