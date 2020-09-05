Hostels and PGs gear up for the new normal

Thermal screening at a co-living space Photo: Special Arrangement

“Worried about COVID-19? We have you covered”.

That is an addition on the home page of iStay, a hostel for women, at Kamala Street in Sholinganallur.

At present, with IT and ITes professionals working from home until the end of the 2020, at the least, hostels and PGs are engaged in trust-building measures. They may be having low occupancy, but they have to communicate to their tenants that they are aligned with the new norms.

For example, iStay now accommodates only two persons where it had earlier accommodated four, and the extra space does not come at any extra rent.

“By paying the amount they paid for a space shared by four, they can now avail a two-sharing room,” says Farida Banu, manager, iStay.

"Once occupants are back, we would have immunity-boosting drinks on the menu."

Naes' three hostels for men are running at half its capacity. The management has converted its double and triple-sharing rooms into rooms for just one occupant.

“We have also slashed the rent,” says Dinesh R, who manages the business. Those who are required to report to work daily must occupy a single room. “Others who don’t need to report to work on a regular basis and cannot afford to pay the amount for a single room can opt for a room-sharing arrangement,” says Dinesh.

Stanza Living, a multi-city shared living spaces provider for students and professionals, promotes what it calls ‘#NoRoomForError’. Features include no-touch food delivery and dining experience and a 24x7 response team for any Covid-related emergencies.

Zolostays, a player in the co-living segment, has waived off rents for all its residents who have been recently laid off from their jobs as a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also launched a health care membership, which covers medical insurance including COVID-19 and discount on medicines and tele-consultation with doctors.