Honours List 2021

24 December 2021 14:25 IST

In between all the death and disaster, the human spirit triumphed as always

The mild hope one had felt when entering 2021 quickly died when the pandemic’s second wave gained a deathly stranglehold over the world. By May, India was reeling from an acute shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, and the number of pandemic deaths shot up alarmingly. It wasn’t until August that lockdowns began to be eased and businesses limped back. As December dawned, the Omicron variant raised its head. We haven’t seen its tail yet.

But, in between all the death and disaster, the human spirit triumphed as always. Tokyo successfully hosted the Olympics and India won its first athletics gold. The U.S. rejected Donald Trump and voted in Joe Biden. An all-civilian private crew was sent into space. Scientists raced against time and more than eight billion COVID-19 vaccinations were administered worldwide. Doctors and nurses went beyond the call of duty. Indian farmers won a hard-fought victory. Ordinary individuals did their bit to fight climate change, fake news, and communal hatred.

And so, here we are at the other end, with a list, by no means exhaustive, of the people who we believe ensured that 2021 narrowly escaped being annus horribilis.

And here’s wishing the world gets a much nicer next year.

Gagandeep Kang

Gagandeep Kang. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Kannan Sundar

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in India. The death toll was mounting, as hospital beds and oxygen fell woefully short. In the midst of the mayhem was a voice of empirical reason: virologist Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College and the first Indian woman to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society. “Right now it’s really bad in the megacities but it is going to get worse in other cities as well... it will stretch into rural areas. We need to be preparing for that now,” she warned, with prescience. Always accessible to the media, who leaned on her for clarity, Kang has tracked the contours of the pandemic and been a vocal advocate of vaccinations. In September, she said the pandemic could be heading towards an endemic stage in the country. On the new variant, she said: “Omicron is very transmissive. Think about double masking, limiting crowds, ventilation.” Kang stressed on the need to keep children at school. She was the face of sanity in a crazy year.

Forbidden Stories

Forbidden Stories. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Kannan Sundar

When news outlets reported this July that Pegasus, an Israeli spyware, had hacked some 50,000 phone numbers worldwide, including those of journalists and activists in India, it brought into sharp focus government espionage against citizens. At the centre of the expose was Forbidden Stories, a non-profit initiative that helps journalists under threat publish their work via a secure, encrypted platform. The brainchild of French journalist Laurent Richard, it was set up in 2017 in collaboration with Reporters Without Borders and Freedom Voices Network. Shaken by the 2015 Charlie Hebdo massacre, Richard felt the need for “a journalistic response to crimes committed against the press”. Forbidden Stories offers opportunities to journalists and media organisations across the world to platform the work of “silenced” colleagues, and has over the years published several reports for which journalists face threats in their home countries. Its mission is to bypass censorship. And keep the idea of a free press alive.

The protesting farmers

The protesting farmers. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Kannan Sundar

“I’ll keep going to the Delhi border till the black farm laws are withdrawn. We are prepared to struggle even if it goes on till 2024,” Jaswinder Kaur, 42, had told The Hindu in June this year. As it happened, in the run-up to the U.P. and Punjab elections, the three laws were repealed on November 29. Kaur was one among tens of thousands of farmers who camped at Delhi’s borders for 16 months, braving blazing heat and biting cold, police batons and barricades, hunger and hatred. They were called separatists, terrorists, urban naxals, anti-nationals and more, but stuck to their peaceful protest. Support protests were held in the U.S., U.K., Canada, etc. Farmers claim 700 of them were killed during the protests, but there are no government figures.

The worst violence was on October 3, in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri, when four farmers and a journalist were killed and several injured when they were run over by an SUV belonging to Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s convoy. Following this, three people were lynched by the crowd. It was only after the repeal and after assurances on other demands such as guaranteed prices and withdrawal of criminal cases against protesters that the farmers called off their historic stir.

Frontline workers

Frontline workers. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Kannan Sundar

They were hailed as ‘COVID warriors’ and ‘gods in white uniform’, but little was done to help the physical and psychological well-being of thousands of frontline healthcare workers — doctors, nurses, radiographers, lab technicians, anaesthetists, and interns — during the peak of the second wave. As infections rose, they grappled with long hours, lack of resources such as personal kits, oxygen and medicines, and the high risk of infection. They reported anxiety, insomnia, post-traumatic stress disorder, and burnout. They spent long periods away from families. Many had to deal with intimidation and violence; videos surfaced of irate family members assaulting medical staff, of neighbours barring them entry into their homes. Worse, several personnel such as ASHA workers were not even paid salaries on time. Yet, they carried on, curing, caring, saving lives.

Stan Swamy & Co.

Stan Swamy. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Kannan Sundar

Stan Swamy, who was arrested in October 2020 on charges of having Maoist links and for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence of 2018, died on July 5 this year, after being denied bail repeatedly. Why was he special? The 84-year-old priest was an activist, who worked for decades with tribal and Dalit minorities, especially those displaced by development projects, often taking up advocacy of their legal rights. The oldest person to be charged under the draconian UAPA, he had, ironically, always fought for the rights of under-trial prisoners from indigenous communities in Jharkhand.

Along with Swamy, 15 others were arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case: Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira, Jyoti Jagtap, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Anand Teltumbde, and Hany Babu. Bharadwaj got bail recently, Rao in February. Their continued incarceration without trial has been strongly criticised by human rights organisations. But, as Swamy said, “A caged bird can still sing.”

Dalit power

Dalit power. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Kannan Sundar

This year, films centred on Dalit characters and lives made an indelible mark on the cinematic imagination. Tamil and Telugu cinema took the lead — from Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan (in pic, a still from the film), Pa. Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai, and T.J. Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim in Tamil to Love Story, Uppena, and Sridevi Soda Center in Telugu. Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans had Konkona Sen Sharma playing Bharti Mandal, a Dalit queer factory worker, in ‘Geeli Pucchi’. The films were in-your-face, with assertive Dalit leads who fought for their rights, and had no ‘saviours’ hovering overhead. Equally important, the films were commercial and critical successes. If Jai Bhim quickly became the highest-ranked movie of all time on IMDB, Sarpatta Parambarai was included by NYT in its must-watch list of international OTT films, and Konkona won an Asian Academy Creative Award. Rapper Arivu, who wrote the ‘Power’ song for Jai Bhim, had in March written ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, also drawing on Dalit life, which garnered more than 300 million views, the first Tamil indie single to do so. If this means the Dalit cultural voice is finally beginning to be mainstreamed, then more power to the blues.

The fact-checkers

The fact-checkers. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Kannan Sundar

From the harmless tomato causing a deadly virus to reports of Pakistan invading Afghanistan, a lot of fake news originates in India. Worse, there’s a correlation between fake news and infections, violence, lynchings, and attacks on minorities. With the National Crime Records Bureau finding a 214% increase in fake news in 2020, it is fact-checking websites such as Alt News, BOOM, Check4Spam, SM Hoax Slayer, THIP Media, etc. that have come up trumps. With thousands of verification requests each day, they steadily cross-check and debunk false claims, in English and some regional languages too. They collaborate with subject experts, keep track of fakes, publish explainers. Alt News and BOOM focus on politics and current events, Check4Spam and SM Hoax Slayer on social media myths, THIP on health news. Most have signed up with the International Fact-Checking Network, which has a code of ethics, compliance rules and annual audits. Where Facebook and Twitter have failed to regulate fake news, these platforms have helped people keep track of the truth.

Danish Siddiqui

Danish Siddiqui. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Kannan Sundar

Mohammad Zubair, 37, lies bloodied, in foetal position, on the ground, his hands shielding his head as a gang of men rains blows on him with lathis. This image, which became a symbolising moment in the communal riots that broke out in Delhi in 2020, was shot by late Reuters photographer and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui. It was just one of many iconic moments he captured of contemporary times: the 2015 Nepal earthquake, the Rohingya exodus, the Hong Kong protests, and the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Siddiqui’s last assignment was in Afghanistan, where he was covering clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban. He was killed in a Taliban attack. In a TEDx talk, Siddiqui had said: “As a photojournalist, I have the privilege to witness humanity at its best and at its worst and everything in between. My role is [that of] a mirror and I want to expose you to the raw truth and make you a witness to it. You can look away or stand up and act for change.”

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Kannan Sundar

On August 7, at the Tokyo Olympics, 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra won for India its first ever gold medal in athletics. The nation erupted. As congratulatory messages poured in from politicians, sportspersons and celebrities, #NeerajChopra started trending on Twitter, with starstruck netizens immediately suggesting a Bollywood biopic in which the young hero could play himself. To his credit, Chopra kept his feet firmly planted on the ground amidst all the adulation, including embarrassing moments with TV anchors. When social media users sought to distort his remark on Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who had competed with him at the Olympics, he dismissed them saying, “I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united.” A Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army, Chopra was ranked world No. 2 as of August this year by World Athletics.

The Bonda tribe

The Bonda tribe. | Photo Credit: Illustration: Kannan Sundar

In remote Malkangiri district, one of the poorest areas of Odisha with a high incidence of malnutrition, climate change is adding to people’s hardships. Malkangiri’s tribal people, who traditionally subsisted on forest produce and climate-resilient crops such as millet, recently shifted to paddy. Paddy, though, requires rich soil to flourish, but unseasonal and exponentially higher rainfalls have washed away the fertile topsoil in this hilly district, leaving the people hungry. Now, the Bonda tribe, led by its women, is going back to cultivating indigenous millet, using organically preserved seeds, as has been done over generations. The government’s Odisha Millets Mission is encouraging this, by fixing a minimum support price and including millets in the State’s nutrition programme. Millets require less water for cultivation, can be grown on hilly terrain, and are drought-resistant. Their high nutritional content makes them good for both expecting mothers and children. With millet khichdi being served in local anganwadis, Bonda women have ensured the region returns to its food roots.