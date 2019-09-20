This homegrown historian is breaking down Sangam literature for the uninitiated

Meenakshi Devaraj systematically makes time to escape reality every day and for her this involves diving into the fascinating abyss of Sangam literature. Back in school, the thought of learning pages of Tamil poetry by rote and memorising whole passages for the exam would make Meenakshi slump in exasperation. But now, the 41-year-old gladly devours epic novels and poems and breaks them down. “School does not do justice to the treasure trove of knowledge these works of literature are,” says Meenakshi, whose explorations began five years back.

When Meenakshi was in the US as a homemaker, she was scouting for something to fill up her long hours. That is when she turned to learning more about the history of Tamil Nadu. “My Tamil reading pace was not impressive when I started out. In fact, I would take hours to read a few pages,” she says. “I started off with Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan and Sivagamiyin Sabatham.” Ponniyin Selvan peaked her interest in Chola history and this led her to Silappathikaram.

“It took me two years to finish reading Silappathikaram. Every line, and in some chapters every word, needed ‘Googling’. It is famous for Kannagi’s court scene and the complexities of the Kannagi-Kovalan-Madhavi triangle, but that is only 20% of what the book encapsulates,” she explains. The range of topics that are covered in the works is what amazes her. A lot of them are still part of present-day practice. “Silappathikaram talks about the positions of the different artistes on stage in an arangetram, which is not very different from today’s arangetrams. There are also the varieties of rice that were farmed in that era, the 40 herbs that Madhavi used to entice her lover, the town planning principles they followed — it is a mixed bag of subjects.”

Speaking about where she found the thrill factor, the homegrown historian says, “While I was learning a lot about the history of Tamil Nadu, I was specifically interested in digging through Madras’ history. In my search, I found the Devarams of Mylapore, the Alwar songs of Triplicane and the inscriptions of Thiruvottiyur.”

Documenting the expansive research is important. “It is the difficulty in deciphering old literature that restricts people from picking up these books,” she feels. So she makes it easy for interested people. Her YouTube channel is a meticulous collection of her translations in English and what she calls “easy Tamil”. Amidst translations of Abirami Anthadhi and Thiruvempavai there are smaller ones that are a quick nip into everyday life, like table manners and the festivals of Mylapore. Her Facebook page, meanwhile, is a forum which witnesses discussions on the details she encounters when reading.

She does not stop at the academic, her extensive research has brought new experiments into her kitchen, too. Stumbling upon a peculiar dish made as a combination of buttermilk and tamarind pulp in Malaipatukatam, one of the poems of the anthology Pathupattu, Meenakshi wrote about it on her Facebook page. “To my surprise, someone from Tirunelveli replied saying it is a delicacy called irumpuli kuzhambu still prepared in their region, and gave me the recipe. It was delicious.” Beauty and body care rituals also intrigue her. “Did you know Madhavi applied milk and ghee to her hair?” she asks.

To present Sangam literature in a different light where the details are the hero is Meenakshi’s dream. She hopes to be able to publish her translations into a comprehensive collection. But contemplation on that subject has to be paused temporarily as another giant tome calls to her, and she cannot say no.

You can find Meenakshi’s videos on her YouTube Channel ‘Meenakshi Devaraj’ and on www.facebook.com/ meenakshi.devaraj