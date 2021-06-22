Who is Yevgeny Khaldei, the man behind the iconic Banner of Victory over the Reichstag photograph?

It has been 80 years since Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union. The day, remembered as the Day of Memory and Sorrow, will be marked in Chennai with an exhibition of photographs by celebrated Russian war photographer, Yevgeny Khaldei

As the Victory Banner raised by three Soviet soldiers fluttered over the burning Reichstag building in all its glory, the Soviet Union marked its victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. May 2, 1945, was thus etched in time and memory.

This historic moment was frozen by Russian war photographer Yevgeny Ananyevich Khaldei and to date remains one of the most celebrated and widely-known frames from the time. The photograph has an interesting backstory, so does the man responsible for the frame. Now, such images from the war and their stories will reach the Chennai audience through a photo exhibition titled People Of That War showcased by Russian House, Chennai in collaboration with Multimedia Art Museum (MAMM), Moscow. It was 80 years ago on June 22 (remembered as the Day of Memory and Sorrow) that Hitler invaded the Soviet Union, marking the beginning of the downfall of the Nazis.

A friendly football match between Soviet and British pilots (1942) | Photo Credit: Yevgeny Khaldei

So, the story goes thus. Taken in the wee hours of May 2, the banner brought from Moscow was sewn overnight from red tablecloths. The street fighting in Berlin had already begun to subside. Khaldei requested three military men — Alexey Kovalev, Abdul Khakim Ismailov and Leonid Yegorychev — to hold up the flag over the burning Reichstag. But, later he noticed that one of the soldiers had a watch on each hand. This was a problem, since war booty was not allowed to be portrayed or published in any way. He then removed the watch from the negative with a needle. The edited, published version went on to become one of the defining images of the war. He was later honoured with the Order of the Red Star, Order of the Patriotic War and 12 battle medals.

Destroyer squadron ‘Savvy’ (1944) | Photo Credit: Yevgeny Khaldei

Jack of all trades

Khaldei was a self-taught photographer. “As a young boy, he started by washing prints in a photo studio, a skill he learned out of curiosity. At the same time, he made his first camera with two cardboard boxes and lenses from his grandmother’s glasses,” says Olga Sviblova, founder and director of MAMM. The museum holds a collection of over 400 photographs by Khaldei received from his heirs and relatives.

Not only did these photographs capture gruesome scenes from the war, they also absorbed its human side. Khaldei absorbed faces and emotions that populated a war-torn country, in his camera.

In moments of rest: Pilots of the 46th Women's Aviation Regiment of the Taman Division (1943) | Photo Credit: Yevgeny Khaldei

Sviblova continues, “Khaldei’s work landed him a job with TASS Photo Chronicle when he was just 20 years old. Early in the morning of June 22, 1941, he returned from a work trip and was immediately summoned to the editorial office; there he learned that the war had begun. An hour later, Khaldei took his first war photo: worried Muscovites crowded around a loudspeaker from which emanated the message about the attack of Nazi Germany.”

He is known to have orchestrated his frames including the Banner of Victory over the Reichstag. Genadii Rogalev, director of Russian House, Chennai explains, “ A photographer’s skill is sometimes not just about capturing a scene, but in setting up the shot itself. Khaldei did whatever it took to capture history in a frame – it wasn’t just an image, it was about emotions as well.” And, emotions did play a pivotal role in his frames. One heart-warming image showcases Soviet and British pilots engaged in a friendly football match on a snowy day. Another one clicked in 1943, captured the 46th Women’s Aviation Regiment of the Taman division in moments of rest, mid-dance.

Commander of the submarine M-172 and Hero of the Soviet Union, Israel Fisanovich (1942) | Photo Credit: Yevgeny Khaldei

During the four years of the war, Khaldei became a master, present on all 1,418 days with his trusted camera. “He was able to tell the whole story in a picture,” Sviblova says, adding, “He was often asked how he took these photos, Khaldei would say, ‘How did you do it? Heart and soul!’ and added, ‘I always tried to shoot in a way that people would be interested in watching today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow’.”

Anna Khaldei, the veteran photographer’s daughter adds to this, “He was not just a photographer, he was a citizen and warrior at the same time. A simple man too, who loved to tell people about his experiences.”

British and Soviet pilots near the Hurricane MK II fighter (1941) | Photo Credit: Yevgeny Khaldei

The photographs will be on display at Russian House, Alwarpet, Chennai, after the lockdown restrictions are lifted. Till then, People of That War will be available for viewing @russianhouse.chennai on Facebook and russianhouse_chennai on Instagram