Watch | Why is Chennai’s 97-year-old Goschen Library now seeing a revival?  

It is quarter to 8 in the morning. Arunachalam Street in Chintadripet slowly swells to life even as the weekend stupor engulfs the rest of the city. Chimes from the magnificent Zion Church nearby mesh with the whirr of racing autos, as the faint, unmissable scent of Chintadripet fish market fills the air. Morning joggers have just finished their final lap at May Day Park.

Thilagam amma arrives in an auto, crutch in hand. She opens the rusty iron gate to The Goschen Library, now 97 years old and ashen with time. She proceeds to meticulously spread newspapers, both English and Tamil, on a slightly worn wooden table, then dusts the plastic chairs. This is her daily routine, until CA Mohanarangam, the librarian, arrives. “The newspapers readers will start coming now,” he says. By 9am, they trickle in, picking up the newspaper of their choice. A calming silence ensues.

Around 35 readers walk in every day, of which around 20 are for the newspapers, staying true to the sensibilities of a community reading room. Sixty five-year-old Devaraj, a casual labourer from Chintadripet, is a regular. Between reading an English newspaper from cover to cover, he curtly says, “I come here three to four times a week. I have not borrowed a book yet but I do read many newspapers, both Tamil and English.” From the Thirukkural and historical fiction like Udaiyar and Kadal Pura to novels like Jala Deepam, books across genres such as medicine, drama and poetry occupy the metal bureau. As for English, children’s short stories and subject-based exercise books seem to be favourites.

Word from the past

Now a branch library under the Department of Public Libraries, the signage on the building says P Vijayaragavalu Chetty’s Hall right above The Goschen Library in fading brick-red lettering. Amid a flurry of conflicting historical narratives, one stands true.

“The building was constructed by Dewan Bahadur Sri Vijayaraghavalu Chetty. He made his fortune as a contractor for the PWD, in constructing the small causes court in the High Court of Madras and also the Harbour buildings. He appears to have been a resident of Chintadripet himself. So he constructed this free library, out of charitable interest, in 1926 - 27,” says historian V Sriram.

At the time, George Joachim Goschen was the Governor of Madras, and the library was named after him. Vijayaraghavulu also constructed a few mandapams inside Chintadripet’s Adi Kesava temple, as a donation. “It was an era where a lot of free libraries were being set up by well-to-do benefactors of the city, the first one being Sir Savalai Rajasamy Mudaliar library built in the 1880s in Pudupet,” continues Sriram. From then, with newspaper printing gaining ground, reading rooms became popular.

Turn of the tide

Mohanarangam flips open a yellowed register to point out the climb in membership and patronage. “In 2021-22, the total number of new members was 28. Six months into 2023, it is now close to 50.” The reason behind this renewed interest is multifold.

Volunteers like Thripurasundari Sevvel from Madras Literary Society vehemently credits Mohanarangam’s passionate efforts to this surge of interest. Thilagam agrees, “He makes an effort to talk to every single person who walks in. So, people keep coming back to talk to him.”

The Grade-II librarian who took over in September 2022 has been actively looking out for patronage. Today, the library has 1,526 members with new members joining every month. “Earlier, only two or three books would be lent in a month. Now, a minimum of seven to eight books are lent,” Mohanarangam says. He points to the wooden box where the blue membership cards are neatly arranged in rows: “My aim is to see library cards stacked in all four rows,” he smiles.

To add to this, in January 2023, writer Thamizh Prabha published his second fictional novel, Kosalai, set in a library in Chintadripet that follows the story of a woman who finds solace in books and inspires change in the locality. Since then, many – especially college students — have started visiting the library in the hope of exploring the space the novel is set in.

“I am from Chintadripet. My house is barely 500 metres away from the library. As a young boy, I used to play cricket in the nearby May Day Park. After the match, I would run here to drink some water; they used to keep a pot filled with drinking water outside,” he narrates, adding, “It didn’t look like a library, it was just a fascinating old building in the beginning. I would later come to readwith friends. And newspapers, more regularly.” These memories remain fresh in Thamizh’s mind. “Moreover, it is a library meant for the people of the locality. I felt the connection, instantly.”

From 2019, with the help of volunteers from Madras Literary Society, the library has been seeing crowd-sourced activity through reading sessions and talks.

The Goschen Library is not without its fair share of rickety cupboards and cracked corners: its infrastructure has for long raised concerns, yet Mohanarangam is hopeful. “More than one crore has been sanctioned for renovation which is likely to begin soon. We are turning 100 in three years,” he says. In the past few weeks, three new patrons have been added. “Justice Prabha Sridevan is one of them,” says Mohanarangam proudly.

The morning quietens. For the next few hours, the rustle of the newspapers will be replaced by the chirping of summer birds, until 4pm, when a small rush of school students once again takes over the reading table. Mohanarangam says, “To grasp the minds of youngsters, you have to make them read. Only then will they see what is desirable in a library. Once they start reading, they will frequent the library. Then, it is a sure path to greatness.“