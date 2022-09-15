A member of the erstwhile royal family of Vizianagaram recalls how cricketer Sir Vizzy, her grand-uncle, welcomed the Queen during her maiden visit to India

Queen Elizabeth was the chief guest for the Republic Day parade in Delhi in 1961. On the itinerary was a visit to Benaras. The plan was to travel from Agra to Ramnagar Fort and then ride elephant-back for sightseeing. Finally, when they arrived at the ghat close to the fort, they took a boat ride on the Ganga. That evening, an official city reception was hosted by the Mayor of Benaras.

Queen Elizabeth II atop an elephant on a sightseeing tour around Varanasi, 1961. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with the Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram, Sir Vizzy, 1961. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Queen then visited the Vizianagaram palace in Benaras on the invitation of the Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram, Sir Vizzy (in pic). Preparations began months in advance. The visit was to be an hour-and-a-half long, and Sir Vizzy had to send an itinerary that had to be approved by both governments and cleared by security. When they arrived, the royal couple was received by Sir Vizzy. Priests from the palace temple recited shlokas.

Sir Vizzy introduced the royal couple to his family. They were then requested to formally sit on silver chairs. And, as soon as they did, the family members sat down around them for this now-famous group photograph (topmost).

The writer is Sir Vizzy’s grand-niece, and granddaughter to Maharaja Alaknarayan Gajapathi Raj of Vizianagaram.