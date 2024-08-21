What is special about Chennai’s five iconic temples?

KAPALISHWARAR TEMPLE, MYLAPORE

Chennai’s most iconic shrine, it is one of the Padal Petra Sthalams or temples eulogised by the 63 important Saivite devotees, collectively called the Nayanmars. Thirugnanasambandar visited this temple in the 7th century CE at the request of a merchant named Sivanesan. On reaching the temple and being told that Poompavai, Sivanesan’s daughter, had died of snakebite, Thirugnanasambandar composed the Poompavai Pathikam, invoking God Kapalishwara, and revived Poompavai. Many of the festivals mentioned in this Pathikam, composed 1400 years ago, are celebrated even today in this temple. The original location of the Kapalishwara temple was close to the sea in the Mylapore area and it was shifted to its present location about 400 years ago. The Sthala-Vriksham or sacred tree is the Punnai with its many medicinal properties. It is believed that Parvati worshipped Siva here as a peacock (mayil in Tamil) and this is the origin of the name Mayilapur (Mylapore). Parvati is worshipped as Karpakambal in this temple. Arunagirinathar, the famous 15th century Muruga devotee, who lived during the Vijayanagara era has sung in praise of Singaravelan here. The Brahmotsavam (annual celebration) in Panguni is Chennai’s best-known temple festival.

PARTHASARATHI SWAMI TEMPLE, THIRUVALLIKENI

The Parthasarathi Svami temple is one among the 108 Divya Desams (abodes of Vishnu sung in praise of by the Azhwars or the Vaishnava saints) and the only one strictly within Chennai’s city limits. Three Azhvars, Pey Azhvar, Thirumazhisai Azhvar and Thirumangai Azhvar have praised all the deities enshrined in this temple namely Narasimha, Parthasarathi, Gajendra Varada, Ranganatha and Rama, which is a rarity. Interestingly, this temple is named after Parthasarathi Swami, the processional deity (utsava-murti), while the imposing main image is Venkatakrishnan. In the main sanctum, along with Venkatakrishnan, are the images of Rukmini (Krishna’s wife), Balarama (Krishna’s brother), Pradyumna (Krishna’s son), Aniruddha (Krishna’s grandson) and Satyaki (Krishna’s relative). These five heroes are together called `Pancha Vira’.

This is a twin-temple as, other than Venkatakrishnan who faces east, there is another main deity — Yoga Narasimha, who faces west. Goddess Lakshmi, called Vedavalli Thayar is the consort of Ranganatha here. The earliest of this temple’s numerous inscriptions belongs to the reign of Dantivarman, a Pallava king of the 8th-9th centuries CE.

MARUNDISHWARAR TEMPLE, THIRUVANMIYUR

The Marundishwarar (Oushadishwarar) temple is also one of the Padal Petra Sthalams since the Nayanmars Appar and Thiruganasambandar visited this temple in the 7th century CE and have composed hymns about Marundishwarar. Arunagirinathar, also came to this temple and has composed Tamil verses on Subramanya. Sage Valmiki of Ramayana fame has been traditionally associated with this temple and there is a rare sanctum for this poet outside the main gopuram.

The sanctum for goddess Tripurasundari (Parvati) was probably constructed in the reign of Rajendra Chola I in the 11th century as attested to by a few inscriptions of his time. The outer mandapa of this shrine, with some rare sculptures, was built in the Vijayanagara era.

The sacred tree here is the Vanni. There are two temple tanks having traditional names — the large one on the east, outside the temple, is known as Papanasini and the tank inside is called Janmanasini. The Brahmotsavam is celebrated in Panguni, at the same time as the Kapalishwara’s annual festival.

ADIPURISHWARAR TEMPLE, THIRUVOTTIYUR

Better known as the Thyagaraja Swami temple, taking its name after the processional image Thyagaraja and also as the Vadivudai Amman temple, after goddess Parvati, enshrined here, the Adipurishwarar temple dates back at least to the Pallava times. Adipurishwarar, the main Shiva Linga, is made of earth and not stone. It is one of the Padal Petra Sthalams as many Nayanmars including Aiyadigal Kadavarkon, Appar, Thirugnanasambandar and Sundaramurti Nayanar have praised the presiding deity in their Tamil hymns. Other devotees associated with this temple are Adi Shankarar, Arunagirinathar, Pattinathar and Ramalinga Swami. Tyagaraja, the famous music composer, visited this temple and his five compositions are collectively called Thiruvotriyur Pancharatnam.

Inscriptions of the Pallava, Chola, Pandya, Vijayanagara and other eras have been discovered here. The main sanctum, apsidal in design, bears an important 11th century Sanskrit inscription of Rajendra Chola I, providing the name of the architect of this edifice.

The two sacred trees in this temple are Mahizham and Atti while the temple tanks are called Brahma Tirtham and Nandi Tirtham.

KALIKAMBAL TEMPLE, PARRY’S CORNER

Chennai’s most famous goddess, Kalikambal has a temple in Parry’s Corner (George Town) which is another well-known landmark in Chennai. This temple too is believed to have been close to the sea shore and moved to its present premises in the 17th century. The original name of this goddess was Chennamma and Shiva is known here as Kamadeswarar.

Shivaji, the famous Maratha ruler, is said to have worshipped in this temple on October 3, 1667.

