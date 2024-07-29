Watch: What is unique about the iron pillar at Qutub Minar?

In the heart of New Delhi’s UNESCO-listed Qutub Minar complex, amidst ancient monuments and historic buildings dating back to the early 13th century, stands a marvel that defies time itself.

In the courtyard of the Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque, an imposing iron pillar rises tall. At 7.2 metres and weighing six tons, this structure predates even the complex it resides in. Dating back to the 5th century, this iron marvel astounds with its pristine condition, untouched by the passage of 1,600 years and the harsh elements of the Indian capital.

Typically, iron and iron alloy structures exposed to the air or moisture oxidise over time, rendering them coated in rust unless they are protected, like the Eiffel Tower, by layers of special paint. Scientists both in India and abroad began studying the iron pillar in Delhi in 1912 to try to figure out why it hadn’t corroded.

It wasn’t until 2003 that Archeo-metallurgist R. Balasubramaniam along with other experts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur cracked the mystery.

They found that the pillar, primarily made of wrought iron, has a high phosphorus content (about 1%), and lacks sulphur and magnesium, unlike modern iron. Additionally, ancient craftsmen used a technique called “forge-welding.”

That means they heated and hammered the iron, keeping the high phosphorus content intact, a method uncommon in modern practices.

A thin layer of “misawite,” a compound of iron, oxygen and hydrogen, was also found on the pillar’s surface. This layer is formed catalytically by the presence of high phosphorus in the iron and the absence of lime, thus further enhancing the pillar’s durability.

Today, the pillar serves as the emblem of scientific organisations like the National Metallurgical Laboratory and the Indian Institute of Metals.

Exposed to intense temperatures and increasing pollution, this ancient iron pillar stands resilient, its secrets of preservation a mystery that continues to intrigue and captivate travellers from around the world.

Historian and writer Rana Safvi also shares some legends about the pillar.

Reporting, video, production and voiceover: Vishnoo Jotshi