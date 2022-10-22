History & Culture

Watch | This 91-year-old potter continues to make traditional earthen diyas before Deepavali

Meet Srikakulam Pardes 

The 91-year-old is continuing an old tradition of making earthen diyas 

What sets Pardes apart is that he is the last potter left in Kummari Veedhi, the potter’s colony at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam 

There was a time when there were 40 families of potters and each family would make 6,000 diyas during Deepavali 

He still waits for the festival every year to come out and work on the wheel. 

Traditional potters in the city are on the verge of extinction for various reasons 

Nowadays, people prefer colourful designer diyas over simple traditional diyas 

The COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation  has only made things worse for potters like Pardes. 

The clay prices have increased by three times and now a truckload of clay costs nothing less than ₹ 18,000. 

But Pardes continues to keep his wheel spinning, as he has been doing for over 80 years now 


