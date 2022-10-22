Watch | This 91-year-old potter continues to make traditional earthen diyas before Deepavali

A video on the last potter left in Kummari Veedhi, the potter’s colony at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam

Meet Srikakulam Pardes

The 91-year-old is continuing an old tradition of making earthen diyas

What sets Pardes apart is that he is the last potter left in Kummari Veedhi, the potter’s colony at Akkayyapalem in Visakhapatnam

There was a time when there were 40 families of potters and each family would make 6,000 diyas during Deepavali

He still waits for the festival every year to come out and work on the wheel.

Traditional potters in the city are on the verge of extinction for various reasons

Nowadays, people prefer colourful designer diyas over simple traditional diyas

The COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation has only made things worse for potters like Pardes.

The clay prices have increased by three times and now a truckload of clay costs nothing less than ₹ 18,000.

But Pardes continues to keep his wheel spinning, as he has been doing for over 80 years now