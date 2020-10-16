Watch | Thanjavur Art Plates: A vintage artefact from the temple city of Tamil Nadu

16 October 2020 11:21 IST

A video on Thanjavur Kalai Thattu or Thanjavur Art Plate, an artefact, once prized as the pinnacle of artistry in Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur kalai is a popular art form that has been in existence, for a long time, in the temple city of Tamil Nadu. It requires the skills of a metal worker, jeweller and a designer of not just patterns, but also tools.

In modern times, this vintage craft has been commercially reinterpreted as Thanjavur Kalai Thattu or Thanjavur Art Plate.

The Thanjavur Art Plate has been given a Geographical Indications (GI) tag, as a proof of its long heritage. Once prized as the pinnacle of artistry in Tamil Nadu, the Thanjavur Art Plate was often presented to visiting dignitaries by the State government

