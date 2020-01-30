Accent on peace for prosperity

The benefits of education and the ways in which students can deploy their knowledge for the progress of the country was stressed by Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, who makes it a point to engage with the youth, be it from a Veda Patasala or a mainstream school. On Monday, he addressed the high school students of the institutions run by the P.S. Educational Society, at P.S. Senior Secondary School, Mylapore. He pointed out the yeoman service rendered by the Society, a wing of P. S. Charities, founded in 1905 by Pennathur Subramania Iyer. The institutions, including one offering the CBSE curriculum, have about 5,000 students, the alumni going on to occupy high positions in different fields. On arrival, the Sankaracharya was received with Poorna Kumbham by the heads of P.S. schools and members of the Committee.

The Sankaracharya urged the young audience to imbibe the qualities of respect — for parents, elders, fellow men — and humility, which are ingrained in the Indian teaching system. It has Dharma and bhakti as its strong arms. The country has a long and rich heritage of education, which was imparted free by dedicated preceptors. The legacy continues in the form of Trusts and endowments. Education is an indispensable asset, which trains a pupil in concentration, makes him a refined and complete human being. Talent and the success it brings, however, should not make the beneficiary lose sight of humaneness, which fosters love and compassion. This is the true purpose of education, he reiterated.

Giving back to society

Blessing the senior students, who would be facing exams in a few weeks, the Sankaracharya exhorted them to develop bhakti, love for Nature and a taste for good literature to emerge as strong adults, who would give back to society. This can be done by promoting peace, which in turn will usher in prosperity. Material wealth sans amity will not bring progress and for amity to prevail, mutual support and give-and-take are essential, he said. “Gain proficiency in your mother tongue and Sanskrit, which can unite people across the country,” he said. Conservation of natural resources, solution through dialogue, simplicity and the importance of cleanliness are some of the principles used as a refrain in discourses today. The Sankaracharya pointed out that these are concepts embedded in the soil of this land and through the education received from institutions, students must take them forward to integrate the family, the Nation and the Globe.