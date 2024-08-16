Tracing the shifting boundaries

On the occasion of Independence Day, a unique exhibition takes visitors on a journey through time, exploring the historical geography of the Indian subcontinent.

Featuring 100 maps by some of the world’s most prominent cartographers, the exhibition highlights the changing borders and shifting landscapes that defined the region over the centuries prior to 1947. It is a timely reminder of the complex history that shaped modern-day India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The collection showcases the works of Seutter, Rennell, Mortier, Lapie, Bonne, and Tallis, whose maps were meticulously crafted in England, France, Italy, and USA. Each map offers a distinct perspective on the subcontinent’s rich and complex history, charting the evolution of its geographical boundaries from a time when India included what are now Pakistan and Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan).

Spanning 350 years of cartographic history, the maps are a blend of art and history and are not placed in chronological order.

The art of cartography reached its zenith between the 17th and 19th centuries, as explorers ventured into uncharted territories, mapping the world with increasing accuracy, says curatorial director of Ojas Art, Anubhav Nath.

Tools and symbols

This period witnessed a surge in map-making, driven by the ambitions of Western powers to understand and control new lands. The maps on display not only served as tools for navigation and exploration but also as symbols of authority and knowledge.

Beyond their practical applications, these maps serve as educational tools, offering insights into the causes and consequences of shifting geographical boundaries. For many, they provide a tangible connection to history, allowing a deeper understanding of the forces that have shaped the Indian subcontinent, says Anubhav. “Every time, one tends to discover something new in the same map.”

Visitors are encouraged to view the maps not just as historical artefacts, but as living documents that continue to reveal new layers of meaning. Each map, with its detailed renderings of towns, rivers, and borders, tells a story of its own — a story of exploration, conquest, and the ever-evolving nature of the world.

“The exhibition is about geography, history and multiple narratives. When we look at maps we remember our grandfather is from this region or my mother is from here, I live here and I’m currently staying here. We relate the maps to our life,” says Anubhav

(At Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli; Till September 22 (closed on Mondays); 11am to 7pm)

- Sneha Shrivastava