Tracing Chennai’s railway history

Their love for the Indian railroad has kept this friendship chugging along for close to a decade. S Venkatraaman aka “Poochi” Venkat, a Chennai based digital artist and train buff, was a member of the Indian Railways Fan Club. A casual chat with a fellow member, Australian Ian Manning , forged a connection, wrought on roll. Manning, drawn to India since a childhood trip to the subcontinent, returned as a lecturer in Economics at Madras Christian College between 1965 and 69. He would follow trains, armed with his bicycle and camera, capturing moment and movement, creating a montage of rail history that lives on five decades later. “My mother told me that my fascination with trains began when I was little. I remember being afraid of steam locomotives because with all the hissing and other evidence of pressure, I feared that they were about to explode. Afterwards I found that trains were a very good way to see the country,” reminisces Manning.

Of the thousands of negatives handed over to Venkat , over two dozen digitised frames adorn walls of the art gallery at DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu, part of a paean to the city as it celebrates Madras Week. “It took me eight years to present them in all their glory. I had to recreate some photographs by filling in the gaps, using other pictures. Some negatives were damaged, as the concentration of chemicals changes over time, with temperature fluctuation,” says Venkat. The pictures have captured not only metre-gauge steam and electric locomotives in the 1960s, but also monochromatic slices of life. A lovely train turntable, wide shorts and hats worn by rail workers — a remnant of the Raj, posters of films at the stations, and even the landscape, invoke nostalgia. “Did you know the first rail line was installed in Chennai in 1835, though the first passenger train ran in Mumbai much later? Chennai has rich rail heritage. One of the pictures has a gem: a battery operated engine in those days. Manning has unintentionally documented history through his hobby,” says Venkat, visibly delighted at his fortuitous friendship.

Manning, who still visits Chennai annually, has fond memories of his tryst with trains,” The sort of thing I remember from my time in Tambaram is helping to push my friend Sivaramakrishnan through the window into a third class unreserved carriage of 101 Rameshwaram express (which people still called the Boat Mail — no bars on third class windows in those days). I also worked out that the vendor’s high-pitched cries at night, were actually in English - Soda Colour. I’m not sure whether the non-aerated soft drinks, called colours are still available!”

Venkat says, “ The Australian consulate in Chennai was delighted to find this treasure on rail history and we presented these pictures last year as well to celebrate Madras. It’s not everyday you find an Australian who loves the city as his own.”

Chennai loves Manning right back. His photographs are displayed across platforms three to six at Madras Central Station, interspersed with digital artwork by Venkat.

The photographs are so much more than the sum of their parts. One of the retired foremen at Perambur Locoworks, R. Rangaswami, remembers working on a steam engine, in one of the photographs. “ I was delighted to hear his story about how he had repaired the engine when the steam valve exploded, creating 4 dents in its side,” Venkat explains.

To this day, Manning continues to travel with his old-school camera, capturing trains, temples, tombs and everything in between.

“Long ago I decided to stick with black and white - not only because I had a limited income, but because I was fascinated by the play of light and shadow; by textures rather than colours. When digital first came out, it was no match for analogue, but now perhaps I’m just a conservative old man with outdated skills. Certainly Poochi Venkat, by digitising the old negatives, has achieved results better than I could have imagined.”

Lineside, in collaboration with the Australian Consulate-General runs till August 31 at DakshinaChitra.