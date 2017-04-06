On an epic journey

Tamil Nadu has had many doyens in the field of religious discourses. Valmiki Ramayanam, Vyasa Bharatham and Bhagavatham in Sanskrit and Kamba Ramayanam, Villi Bharatham, Sekkizhar Puranam, Periya Puranam and Nalayira Divaprabhandam in Tamil have been popular choices of these doyens.

Generally discourses on Kamba Ramayanam and Valmiki Ramayanam are centred around Sri Rama Navami for about nine days (this year it was on April 5). But Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, a veteran in this field, has decided to take it beyond nine days. He was deeply inspired by Kulasekara Azhwar’s devotion to Lord Rama.

The Azhwar, who was earlier the king of Kollam, spent more time delving deep into the discourses on the Kshatriya king throughout the year. “This inspired me to attempt a year-long discourse on the Ramayana, particularly Kamba Ramayanam” says Kalyanaraman.

“I approached many organisations. But they were not able to allot time and space for a year without a break. Finally it was at the avathara sthalam (place of birth) of Nammazhwar that my objective got fulfilled. Viveka Samvardhani Sabha, on the banks of the Tamiraparani in Tirunelveli, that was kept locked for several years was allotted for the purpose. Today this Sabha is a beehive of activity.”

Kalyanaraman, currently stationed in Madurai, is on a year-long yagna of Kamba Ramayanam discourse since August 2016.

While the original text in Sanskrit by Valmiki has 24,000 verses, the epic in Tamizh by Kamban has about 12,000. What made him choose the Tamil version ? “Kambar has recreated the epic beautifully in Tamizh.. It is not a mere translation. Normally in a nine-day discourse we tend to skip many verses to deliver the story, whereas in a year-long session, I can go deep into each verse and explain with references.”

Rivals praise Rama

Talking about how Kamban has dedicated many verses to describe the beauty of Rama, Kalyanaraman points out how characters such as Devendran, Viradan, Mareechan, Jatayu, Agathiyar, Kabandan and Sabari eulogised him.

“Even Vali, who gets killed, waxes eloquent on Rama in Kishkintha Kandam. I wish we could refer to Yudhdha Kandam as Bhakti Kandam. It is in this canto that Kumbakarnan and Indrajith praise Rama’s traits. Kamban dedicates 24 verses to Ravana hailing Rama’s greatness.”

How did he take to katha kalakshepam? “As a student of Srirangam Boys High School, my discourses on various chapters of the Ramayana during lunch hour were well-attended. ‘Guha padalam’ was the most popular. My father, T.V. Kailasam, organised cultural events at the National High School Grounds in Tiruchi. As a five-year-old, I listened to Sengalipuram Anantharama Dikshitar. During summer holidays, my evenings were spent at the grounds listening to doyens such as Keeran, Thoopil Lakshminarasimhan and K.V. Santhanagopalachariar. My mother Ananthalakshmi trained me in Carnatic music, while my paternal uncle Ganapathy Iyer taught me bhajans. I have represented National College, Tiruchi, in oratory competitions and won pirzes.”

Kalyanaraman hopes to complete the one-year yagna by August this year. Avinashi town has already invited him.

“Scholar Thediyur Subramania Sastrigal was known for his discourses on the Ramayana. He gave away all that he earned. My father advised me to emulate him and I have been trying to do that. I have renovated the Bhajan Mantapam at Mannachanallur, where I conduct bhajan festivals every year.”

Why is it that people still throng to listen to discourses on the Ramayana and the Mahabharata? “Because we can relate many incidents of our life to the epics.”

(Kalyanaraman is on the lookout for a place in Chennai for his discourse. He can be contacted at 93451 56632.)