This new year, renew your vows to Delhi

Now that the new year dawns and the old one expires, it’s time to explore fresh avenues and renew acquaintance with old ones. There’s no better way to begin 2020 than by visiting Delhi’s monuments, which have seen many a sun rise and set on them. So set out on New Year’s Day, as the world recovers from hangovers, to discover our city. These dozen-odd monuments are worth a visit to make it a really memorable occasion. You can also pick others that form a part of the thousand and more that dot Delhi. They are a delight to tourists and picnickers, as they wish each other “Naya Sal Mubarak”.

Red Fort, Old Delhi

The Muthamman Burj, is the octagonal tower adjoining the Khwabgah, or the sleeping room of the emperor. From here, he would appear every morning before his subjects for the daily “darshan”. If the people did not see the ruler, it meant that all was not well with him and this could lead to unrest. There’s a balcony projecting from the side, built in 1808-09 by Akbar Shah II from where King George V and Queen Mary appeared before the public during the 1911 Delhi Durbar when the city was reinstated as the capital of Hindustan after its temporary transfer to Calcutta following the Uprising of 1857.

The Dewan-e-Khas, or the Hall of Special Audience for the nobles of the Mughal empire, is the place where the Peacock Throne was installed until it was looted by Nadir Shah in 1739. Nearby is the Rang Mahal where dance performances were held every evening for the entertainment of the emperor, his nobles, and the harem. Through the mahal flowed the Nehar-e-Bhist or stream of paradise on which princes and princesses floated love letters to idle away the time on boring summer afternoons while trying to escape the heat.

Mumtaz Mahal, the ladies’ chamber, which became the Mughal Museum in which the Chogha or gown of Bahadur Shah Zafar and the Gharara or skirt or Zeenat Mahal, his favourite queen, were on display, along with the weapons of the Mughal kings, including the rapier or Shah Jahan and the gigantic Sword of Aurangzeb.

Nizammudin

Visitors at Humayun’s Tomb on a humid afternoon, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Humayun’s Tomb

The ‘mortuary of the Mughal dynasty’ served as the model for the Taj Mahal and it was here that are buried a host of princes and princesses, besides Dara Shikoh, the unfortunate eldest son of Shah Jahan, whose headless body was interned here after his execution by Aurangzeb.

Nizamuddin Dargah

The grave of Hazrat Nizanuddin Auliya is situated here, attracting lakhs of pilgrims every year, epecially during the annual Urs or death anniversary of the saint.

Arab Sarai, Nizamuddin

Built by Humayun’s wife Haji Begum, for the Arab masons who constructed her husband’s tomb. Not far from it is the tomb of Mirza Ghalib, next to which is the grave of his wife, Umrao Begum. Budding poets visit the place to seek inspiration here.

A view of the Arab Sarai, Humayun Tomb in New Delhi | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

South Delhi

Qutub Minar, Mehrauli

The Tower of Victory rises above the plain of Delhi like an eternal sentinel built by Qutubuddin Aibak, the first of the Slave kings in honour of Hazrat Qutubuddin Bakhtiar Kaki, a Sufi saint. It was competed by Iltutmish, who came to the throne after the sudden death of Aibak. Feroz Shah Tughlak repaired and added to the monument. Alai Minar within the Qutub Complex is a rival to the Minar was planned by Alauddin Khilji, but he could not complete it and so his construction exists like a huge elephant trunk, massive in thought and conception. Alai Darwaza is Alauddin’s gigantic gateway.

Metcalfe’s “Folly”, Mehrauli Archaeological Park

This landlocked lighthouse built by Sir Thomas Metcalfe, British Resident at the Mughal Court is the only lighthouse built away from the sea, with an adjoining boathouse.

Lal Kot, near Siri Fort

The eastern wall of Qila Rai Pithora of Prithviraj Chauhan near the ruins of Allauddin’sSiri Fort is a lingering specimen of Hindu architecture constructed by the most famous Chauhan ruler before the Sultanate dynasty came to power.

North Delhi

Qadim Sharif, Paharganj

The tomb of Feroz Shah’s son Fatah Khan is in Old Delhi and known as Qadim Sharif because of the foot imprint of the Prophet that is said to be placed on the grave, though it was meant to be installed on Feroz’s own tomb, but the son died before the father.

The shrine of Hazrat Turkman Bayabani, Turkman Gate

The Saint of the Wilderness is in Old Delhi, near which are the graves of Razia Sultan and her sister Sazia, daughters of Iltutmish. The saint is invoked by those seeking boons.

Feroze Shah Kotla

The fort complex built by the third Tughlak emperor, Feroz Shah Tughlak that has ruined palaces and a garden, topped by an Ashoka Pillar. Every Thursday hundreds of people come here to place their petitions in the niches, seeking help from the Jinns, who are supposed to haunt the complex. The emperor was not buried here but in Mehrauli.

Pir Ghaib, Civil Lines

The shrine of the saint who disappeared is part of the complex known as Feroz Shah Tughlak’s observatory and continues to be a riddle for tourists and others. It was perhaps a hunting lodge in its original form.

Central Delhi

The palace of Bhuri or Bhooli Bhatiyari, Central Ridge Reserve Forest

The ruined palace, a hunting lodge, dates back to Firozeshah’s time but now only an arched gate survives. It’s supposedly one of Delhi’s haunted parts.