The story of circles

Along with the colourful gardens and aesthetically designed buildings, the circles and squares also contributed significantly in enhancing elegance of Bangalore, the City Beautiful of yesteryear. Our former administrators like the British Commissioners, Maharajas, and Dewans while were concerned about enriching the grace and grandeur of the overall appearance of the city. One of the important measures taken by them was to make circles and squares at all major intersections of the roads. They were not just structures of solid materials, built for an effective traffic management of those days, but also represented the oriental culture for which the city was well known even at global level. These circles used to be of varied sizes, with a well laid garden and a lamp post or a monument erected in the middle. Each Circle, or a square, as a tribute, used to be named after a philanthropist or a historical personality who had made a significant contribution to the progress of the city. Thus, Bangaloreans had emotional and sentimental attachments, and links too with these circular spots. There were so many of them that they earned a name - A City of Circles - one of the many sobriquets of the city. In fact, after Bangalore City Corporation was formed in 1949, it used to be the responsibility of respective ward officers to maintain the circles that came under their jurisdiction.

Unfortunately, almost all of these heritage centres, barring a few, have been completely engulfed by the rapid urbanization done with less concern to retain the glory of the city’s past. Thanks to a few photographers who have captured these scenes and also The City Municipality, that published some of them in their hand book brought out in 1935.

Of all these intersections of the city, more prominently known and quite often referred to, even in other countries were the circles with elegant lamp posts. This concept itself is the brain child of the Dewan Sir Mirza Ismail. He was known for his administrative skills, and also for his efforts to make Bangalore and Mysore more beautiful particular during the Silver Jubilee year Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar’s administration.

He conceived the thought of building fairly wider circles in the middle of the meeting point of four main avenues and establishing a lamp post at the centre. These silver paint coated iron pillars with ridges were about 35 ft tall and chandeliers at the top with either oval or round bulbs. The pillars were specially brought from Bhadravathi Iron Factory. They could be prominently seen in junctions like Vani Vilas Circle , Prof Shiva Shankar Circle, KR Market Circle, Mysore Bank Circle, Hudson Circle, KR Circle, Russell Market circle. A few other circles had the pillars of even lesser height.

Let me begin the story from Vani Vilas Circle in Basavanagudi. When the ruler of Mysore State Sri Chamaraja Wadiyar died in 1894, his son Nalwadi Sri Krishna Raja Wadiyar succeeded him. He was a minor when he ascended the throne. The British Government made the Queen Kempananjammanni the regent to run the affairs of the state till the prince attained the adulthood. In spite of oddities around, The Queen not only ably managed the affairs of the state well, but was also responsible for undertaking various development projects. Vani Vilas girls High School, Victoria Hospital, Vani Vilas Hospital near KR Market stand as testimony for the great contribution to the city by the Queen.

In addition to the royal connection, the Circle has witnessed the freedom movement also. During one such protest march by the students, the police inspector ordered them not to proceed further when they came to this circle. But the mob surged forward and the police fired. A few bullets hit even some house near by.

Even such historical background did not prevent the circle from undergoing transformations before giving way to the flyover that came over head. It was equally well-known as National College Circle due to the presence of popular educational institution present at one corner of the circle.

A little away on the same KR Road is Prof. P.Shiva Shankar Circle. It was earlier known as Irwin Circle. During those days due to compulsion or Loyalty, any major event in the British Empire or the visit of a British Dignitary prompted the higher-ups here to name a locality, road, circle, or a building after them. Irwin Circle is one such instance to reminds us of the visit of British Viceroy Lord Irwin who had come to Bangalore in 1927. He had been taken in procession on main streets of the city. To commemorate his visit this circle was named after him.

However, in 1958, the name was changed to Professor Shivashankar Circle. Prof Shivashankar was a municipal president and had built a hospital during his tenure. He was also a leading advocate and the Principal of a leading law college of the city. Because of the active involvement and service rendered to the Scouts and Guides in the state, he was a recipient of Silver Elephant, the highest honour given by the Scouts and Guides . At one corner of the circle, existed the Scouts and Guides headquarters. Considering his service to the organization, the Circle was renamed as Prof. Shiva Shankar Circle. However, the granite stone compound built on the periphery still exists. A short pillar attached to it carries the name of Irwin Circle.

To be continued…

[email protected]