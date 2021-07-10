Measured out in coffee spoons: the iconic cafes of India

Through the ages, the public yet very private space of the café has reigned without control. These spaces have sculpted great artistic and political phenomena by allowing the tender exchange of conversation. People from all walks of life frequent cafes, which make for democratic pockets untapped by technology; where people can differ, debate, or even light a cigarette and immerse themselves in quiet contemplation. A site for dreaming, defying, and a breeding ground for ideas, fierce friendships or even feral rivalries.
Here are some famous cafes that have withstood the changes of time.