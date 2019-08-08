The austere dewan

When the British handed over the reign of the state administration to Mysore Kings in 1881, both the Maharaja and the Dewan were thinking of bringing the best talent to run the state machinery irrespective of the region the person belonged to. The first Dewan, C. Rangacharlu, had noticed a prospective bureaucrat in T. Ananda Rao and roped him in as his private secretary.

T. Ananda Rao was the eldest son of Raja, Sir T. Madhava Rao, who was the Dewan of Travancore. His cousin R. Raghunatha Rao, functioned as Dewan of Baroda, and was also one of the earliest leaders of Indian National Congress. Another cousin T. Rama Rao too was the Dewan of Travancore from 1887 to 1892. Thus, holding a top administrative post was a hereditary trait for T. Ananda Rao.

T. Aanada Rao climbed the ladder of the state administrative hierarchy from being Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Nominated Member of Mysore Council and finally landed on the topmost post of Dewan, on April 1, 1910, after the retirement of Dewan V.P. Madhava Rao. During his tenure, till November 10th 1912, he promptly and ably carried out the progressive projects initiated by his predecessors. However, two major works undertaken during his tenure brought the city to global prominence.

A committed officer Minto Hospital then and now; Dewan Anand Rao (below)

It was during his time that the Century old Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, popularly known as Minto Eye Hospital building was built. A very small eye dispensary was opened on November 9, 1896, with a few rooms in the crowded Chikpete area. Dr. S. V. Ramaswamy Iyengar who was a specialist in the subject was the medical officer and his staff consisted of a few assistants. On the first day there were about nine patients. The requirement of medical treatment for the eye was so much that within about two months, this humble eye ‘hospital’ had shifted to a building in Lalbagh Road known as ‘Lalbagh Lodge’ with provision for 16 inpatients. By 1903, the average out patients per day rose to about 35. Every week, a number of eye operations were also done. Beds for inpatients gradually increased to 36, including 11 for women. By 1910, the staff consisted of one superintendent, one sub-assistant, one compounder, seven ward attendants and two helpers.

Due to the ever-increasing demand for eye surgery and treatments, it was decided to have a bigger building to give better service to eye patients. Then, the present magnificent stone structure was planned at the junction of Chamarajapete First cross, and Aluru Venkata Rao Road or AV Road. The joint is well-known even today as T.P. Kailasam Circle, as the brilliant playwright’s residence was at the other corner of the circle. The Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, laid the foundation on December 17, 1910. The Dewan took special interest for the quick completion of the building as the pressure for eye treatment was mounting. The construction work was completed in about two years and was inaugurated by the Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar on January 31, 1913. The hospital was named after the Viceroy Minto to commemorate his visit to the state in November 1909.

In spite of being an hospital, the two-storied stone building, one of the few surviving architecture marvels of the city, looks like a mini palace. The stones used in the construction were taken from the damaged fort walls. ‘The City Beautiful’ of T.P. Issar, describes the structure as ‘..a curious variation of 19th Century English architecture. The entrance porch has segmental arches. Over the first floor is a lofty landing room with very interesting details and window shades. The windows are topped by pinnacled pediments with intricately moulded court of arms..’

Even today, during a casual walk inside the hospital building, the ambience is not only a treat to the eyes but also lends a comfortable feeling. Today, it is one of the oldest eye specialty hospitals, globally.

Another landmark public utility project done during Dewan T. Ananada Rao was building a filtering unit called Jewel Filters in Malleshwaram to supply drinking water to nearby areas. By 1896, the city first received piped water from Hesaraghatta lake, fed by river Arkavathi. Water was first received at Malleshwaram where Combined Jewel Filters (CJF) had been established. Jewel Filters is the name of a British Company. The water would pass through different layers of filters in huge circular containers and the filtered water would percolate down. The collected water was pumped to reservoir and distributed for domestic use. The reservoir looked like a fort. However, now the modern measures are adopted to filter water. The building still retains its heritage value.

New Extensions like like Chamarajapete and Basavanagudi formed in 1892 and 1896 respectively were growing fast. It became necessary to drain out the sewage from residential areas. So big canals were built to take the stinking mass out of these areas.

Dewan T. Ananda Rao’s house was located on Sheshadri Road. Nearby, the circle formed due to joining of five roads was named after him. Even today it is known as Ananda Rao Vrutta (circle.) The yellow structure bearing the name of the Dewan is ill kept.

Dr. DV Gundappa, in his reminiscences, writes that the Dewan maintained austerity both in public and private life. Though his predecessors had built palatial bungalows with unique architectural styles, he preferred to stay in his modest house on Sheshadri Road. Many had suggested that he should move to a bigger accommodation for which he was entitled. Even The Maharaja had suggested that he should take a more spacious house. But he continued his stay in the simple abode.

Recognizing his invaluable service to the province, The Maharaja honored him with the title, Pradhana Shiromani.

