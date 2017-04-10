The art of the sell

In 2003, linguist Geoffrey Pullum, with help from economist Glen Whitman, came up with the idea of snowclones. Snowclones are essentially lazy clichés where, by replacing the variables, a mostly inaccurate but headline-friendly summary can be made of pretty much anything. An example of a much-abused textual template of this sort is ‘X is the new Y’, leading us to everything from ‘Orange is the new black’ to one of the most egregious Internet headlines of all time ‘Butt crack is the new cleavage’.

The world of start-ups too is plagued by a particular snowclone. It takes the form ‘A is B, but for C’, where A is usually a young and fledgling start-up, B is a super-successful start-up — very often Uber — and C is whatever business environment A operates in. For example, you can have start-ups that are ‘Uber, but for trucks’. Or given the times we are in, ‘Zomato, but for roadside kabab stalls’.

This snowclone has its uses. It is definitely a useful shorthand, especially when talking to potential investors. Like most Bollywood film producers, most investors too are convinced easily if they see a parallel with an idea that has already proved successful. And so, if you can describe your start-up in terms of a successful one, it is at the very least, a good conversation-starter.

It does become problematic, however, if that one-line summary is all that the start-up wants to be. Worse still, some of them make it clear in their name itself. Do a quick search for the number of start-ups that have the suffix ‘kart’ in them, and you know that nearly all of them see themselves as Flipkart, but for whatever it is that they are selling.

None of these start-ups that use the ‘kart’ suffix have made anywhere near as big a splash as Flipkart. Therein probably hangs a moral. BookMyShow being as successful as MakeMyTrip may be seen as an exception that proves the rule. But the name allows enough leeway to make me suspect that it may not actually be the result of a snowcloning process.

Apart from signalling intellectual laziness and a distinct lack of originality, the biggest problem with harking to another start-up in your name is how it limits the ambition of what the start-up wishes to be. In fact, the ice gola guy — news about whom went viral after he named his pushcart after Google — did better when it came to this. And for start-ups, this lack of ambition should be crippling. It often is.

In this weekly column, we discuss the start-up workplace. Thejaswi Udupa heads product and technology for an online building materials marketplace.