Thanjavur Big Temple gears up for the Big Day

Kumbabhisekam Schedule
Yaaga Salai Homam from Feb 1
Consecration on February 5,
between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.
Maha Abhisekam at 6 p.m.
Panchamurthi procession at 8 p.m.
Main festivals at the temple
The 18-day Brahmotsavam
in Chitirai with chariot procession
on the 15th day
Raja Raja Chozhan procession
along with the Lord on his birthday
on Aipasi Sadayam
Navaratri - each day,
Brihannayaki Ambal will
be seen in a special decoration
Lord Brihadiswara’s visit to
the Vennar banks on the occasion of Aadi18
