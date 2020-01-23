Thanjavur Big Temple gears up for the Big Day

Kumbabhisekam Schedule

Yaaga Salai Homam from Feb 1

Consecration on February 5,

between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.

Maha Abhisekam at 6 p.m.

Panchamurthi procession at 8 p.m.

Main festivals at the temple

The 18-day Brahmotsavam

in Chitirai with chariot procession

on the 15th day

Raja Raja Chozhan procession

along with the Lord on his birthday

on Aipasi Sadayam

Navaratri - each day,

Brihannayaki Ambal will

be seen in a special decoration

Lord Brihadiswara’s visit to

the Vennar banks on the occasion of Aadi18