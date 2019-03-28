Temple chariots cry for attention

In almost every temple festival, it is the day on which the processional deity is taken in the chariot, which draws the most crowd. A ratha is unique among all vahanas, because like a temple, it has an altar (Vedi) and an adishthana. Sankhayana Brahmana says a ratha destroys misfortune.

Thirumangai Azhvar’s Thiruvezhukootrirukkai is a single verse in 46 lines. It is composed in such a way that when words that represent numerals are arranged in the order of their occurrence, we get the image of a ratha. This is called Ratha Bandham. A pictorial representation of the verse showing the ratha formation has been captured in a painting in the Sarangapani temple, Kumbakonam. In fact, it is believed that Sarangapani’s chariot was first made by Thirumangai Azhvar. Interestingly, when Lord Srinivasa of Tirumala comes out in His ratha, Thiruvezhukootrirukkai is recited. All of this points to the ritual importance of rathas in temple worship.

The same care that went into the detailing of stone sculptures went into the wooden carvings in rathas.

But what is the status of old temple rathas? While it has become almost second nature for every heritage enthusiast to watch out for any renovation that has gone wrong, or any inscription that has been obliterated, rathas usually don’t get the same attention.

Tiruvezhukootrirukkai at Sarangapani Temple

One reason is that they are kept covered when not in use. Secondly, when they do come out, there are such huge crowds attending the festival that one is hardly able to notice if anything is amiss. And in the case of temples that do not have many footfalls, the rathas easily slip into neglect.

Many years ago, I visited the Karikrishna Perumal temple, near Ponneri. Even before I went to the temple, I got down at the marketplace, because there, despite bearing all the signs of neglect, stood the temple’s magnificent ratha. It had panels showing scenes from the Bhagavata Purana, and also a scene depicting the sthala Purana. The top portions of the ratha had been totally vandalised. But the lower portions were not completely lost. I saw a board that said money was being collected to make a new ratha. I wondered why a new one had to be made, when the old ratha could certainly have been salvaged.

Some years later, when I visited the temple again, I found the old ratha in the marketplace, denuded of most of its artistic panels, a mere shell of its former glorious self.

A panel in the Sri Sarangapani Temple ratha | Photo Credit: R_M_RAJARATHINAM

On a recent visit to Ayodhyapattinam Rama temple, near Salem, I found a more stunning ratha. The temple is of Tirumalai Nayak’s period. So possibly, the ratha also must belong to that period. It had scenes from the Ramayana, Bhagavatam, swans, horses and floral embellishments. The Narasimha panels here were reminiscent of the Sarangapani temple ratha. But here again, I found that a new ratha was being made, which was not a patch on the old one. And what is to happen to the old ratha? Will it be allowed to lose its panels to some unscrupulous art collector?

Excuses that old rathas aren’t suitable for modern times simply won’t wash. Some years ago, when I spoke to Dr. J.S. Rao, retired professor of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Delhi, he said that topology optimisation could reduce the weight of rathas, without in any way tampering with their features as enjoined in the traditional Agama and silpa texts. Weight reduction will make for easier steering.

Why aren’t such experts consulted by the HR& CE, to repair old rathas? What is the mystery behind the urge to make new rathas?