The Sunday Quiz: This week, it’s all about the Olympics
The Sunday Quiz: This week, it’s all about the Olympics
The Hindu’s weekly quiz that doesn’t go easy on you
The Sunday Quiz: This week, it’s all about the Olympics
1/10
1. On December 8, 1956 something happened at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Melbourne, for the very first time. There was a lot of International tension that year, with the U.S.S.R. having invaded Hungary while Israel, France and the U.K. had just invaded Egypt. Due to this a young man called John Ian Wing came up with a unifying idea to end the closing ceremony. This went on to become a tradition ever since. What did the athletes do instead of marching as separate teams, behind their national flags?
1. The 2008 Beijing Olympics Women’s 100m sprint winners were unique in two aspects. Firstly, they were all from Jamaica. Shelly-Ann Fraser took the gold with her time of 10.78 seconds. Her colleagues Sherone Simpson and Kerron Stewart followed her. What was the other unique aspect of the result of that particular race that, as of 2019, has not happened again at the Olympics?
1. This was an athletic event in the Olympics till 1912. The athlete stands on a line marked on the ground with feet slightly apart, takes off and lands using both feet, swinging the arms and bending the knees to provide forward drive. The current world record is 12ft 2in. by American football player Byron Jones. What is the name of this event that gave way to the running long jump?
1. This was a demonstration sport in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. This sport is also known as Quad and is made up of two five-man teams who try to drive a ball into the opponents’ goal with their sticks, while going around on skates. It’s a very fast sport that gets its popular name from a combination of the way the players move and the game it most closely resembles. What is the common name of this sport?
1. This sport originated in Hawaii and Polynesia. It was revived in the 20th century, after dying away following the advent of European missionaries who denounced the sport since it was practised by both men and women. Duke Kahanamoku demonstrated his skills in Sydney in 1914, which resulted in this sport being widely adopted in Australia. What is this sport that will make its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
1. Pál Szekeres is a Hungarian fencer who won a bronze medal in the team foil event at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. In 1991, he was injured in a bus accident. The very next year he took part in the 1992 Paralympics in Barcelona and won a gold medal in foil, going on to win two more Golds at the 1996 Paralympics in Atlanta. What unique first (and only one as of 2019) does Szekeres have to his name?
1. On 18 July 1976, this Romanian gymnast finished her routine on the uneven bars and waited for the judges to score her outstanding performance. So, when the electronic scoreboard showed a score of 1.0, the crowd and the athlete were aghast. However, when the reason behind this display was explained, it delighted everyone and made news all around the world. Who was this athlete and what was this the first instance of at the Olympics?
1. This team won six consecutive Olympic Golds in their event, a feat unparalleled thus far. Further, at the 1956 Olympics, they set the record of winning their gold medal without having conceded a single goal across all five matches, while scoring 38 goals themselves. What incredible team was this and what was the sport they dominated across decades?
1. Nineteen-year-old Yoshinori Sakai was the final torch runner and the one chosen to light the Olympic Flame at the 1964 Tokyo Games. Although he never took part in the Games, he did win a Gold in the 1600m relay at the Bangkok Asian Games. In 2014, he passed away due to a cerebral haemorrhage. For what specific and sentimental reason was Sakai chosen to light the Olympic Flame in Japan?
1. At the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, in a certain equestrian event called dressage, the following were the winners: Nicole Uphoff from Germany (Gold), Margit Otto-Crépin from France (Silver) and Christine Stückelberger from Switzerland (Bronze). The event has a unique feature of participation based on the fact that the attributes required to be successful are to be a confident and able rider of horses, which anyone can do. This change led to this path-breaking result. What was this result and what is special about this event?
