The Sunday Quiz: This week, it’s all about the Olympics

1. On December 8, 1956 something happened at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Melbourne, for the very first time. There was a lot of International tension that year, with the U.S.S.R. having invaded Hungary while Israel, France and the U.K. had just invaded Egypt. Due to this a young man called John Ian Wing came up with a unifying idea to end the closing ceremony. This went on to become a tradition ever since. What did the athletes do instead of marching as separate teams, behind their national flags?