The Sunday Quiz: This week, it’s all about movies

1. Released in 1965, this romantic drama tells the story of a medical practitioner whose life is altered by the Russian Revolution. It went on to win five Oscars and became a global hit. The movie was based on a book of the same name by Boris Pasternak. Due to the Soviet Union’s ban on the book and reaction to the movie it was almost entirely shot in Spain. Known for its brilliant cinematic scenes and romantic storyline, which movie was this that is known for its signature ‘Lara’s theme?