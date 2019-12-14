The Sunday Quiz: This week, it’s all about movies
The Hindu’s weekly quiz that doesn’t go easy on you
1. Released on December 15, 1939, when adjusted for inflation this movie is still the highest-grossing film in history ($3.7 billion as of 2019). It tells the story of a Georgia plantation owner’s daughter and her romantic interests. It went on to win 10 Oscars including the first ever by an African-American. Which movie was this that was based on a novel of the same name by Margaret Mitchell?
1. The second-highest-grossing film at $3.2 billion was released in 2009. Set in the mid-22nd century, it follows the conflict between humans who are colonising a moon in the Alpha Centauri system and the humanoid species indigenous to that moon. The film’s title refers to a genetically engineered body of that species that’s operated from the brain of a remotely located human. It went on to win three Oscars, and two sequels are slated to be released in the coming years. Which movie is this that wowed audiences with its visual effects?
1. The third on the list, at $3.1 billion, was also made by the director of the film in the previous question. At that time it was the most expensive film ever made. It went on to win 11 Oscars and became the first movie to reach the billion-dollar mark. Which movie was this that pretty much entirely takes place in the Atlantic Ocean?
1. Released in 1977, this epic film is the first instalment of the first trilogy in an overall series of nine films. It won seven Oscars and went on to be selected by the U.S. Library of Congress for its historical and cultural impact. The film launched an extremely successful stream of revenue through merchandise, novels, video games and amusement parks. Which movie is this that started a saga that will finally come to an end 42 years later on December 16, 2019?
1. This film, released in April 2019, serves as a conclusion to a certain universe that had been the setting for 22 films at that time, and ended the story arc for several main characters. Which movie was this that also holds the World Record for ‘the most viewed trailer in 24 hours’ — a staggering 289 million times?
1. Initially intended to be a limited road show theatrical release, this film became a major commercial success globally. It’s an adaptation of a stage musical that was based on a memoir by Maria Augusta Kutschera, a nun who was asked to teach the seven children of a widowed naval commander. The film won five Oscars and the soundtrack album reached number one on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 238 weeks. Which movie is this that is also one of the greatest musicals of all time?
1. This film released in 1982 and was entirely shot on a budget of just $10.5 million. It’s a story of both friendship and science fiction. The director apparently came up with the titular character after his parents’ divorce. There is a theory that the movie also borrowed concepts from a script by Satyajit Ray. Which movie is this that has grossed more than $2.5 billion?
1. This religious epic was the most expensive film ever made when it was released in 1956. Most of the expense went into the immense sets and logistics required to handle 14,000 extras and 15,000 animals. One of the most stunning scenes was also the hardest to film. It involved a huge water tank with a U-shaped trough, with close to 14 lakh litres of water released from the sides. Which movie is this that dramatises the story of an adopted Egyptian prince?
1. Released in 1965, this romantic drama tells the story of a medical practitioner whose life is altered by the Russian Revolution. It went on to win five Oscars and became a global hit. The movie was based on a book of the same name by Boris Pasternak. Due to the Soviet Union’s ban on the book and reaction to the movie it was almost entirely shot in Spain. Known for its brilliant cinematic scenes and romantic storyline, which movie was this that is known for its signature ‘Lara’s theme?
1. If you were to take the high-grossing films year by year in the 20th century, there is one director who occupied the top spot in a record six years — 1975, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1989 and 1993 — and is the highest-grossing director in history. Who is this?
