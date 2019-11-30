The Sunday Quiz: This week in history
The Sunday Quiz: This week in history
The Hindu’s weekly quiz that doesn’t go easy on you
The Sunday Quiz: This week in history
1. On December 1, 1887, a Scottish physician’s novel was released. The title of the novel comes from the speech the protagonist gives where he says, “There’s the scarlet thread of murder running through the colourless skein of life, and our duty is to unravel it, and isolate it, and expose every inch of it.” This was the also the first book in this genre where a magnifying glass was used, which led to it becoming a symbol for the same. What was the name of the book and who gives the speech?
1. Since 1988, December 1 has been designated by the WHO as a day dedicated to raising awareness on a certain pandemic, and mourning those who have died of the disease. It is one of the most important global public health issues in recorded history as it affects the life of an estimated 37 million people currently. Which life-threatening condition is this that is symbolised by a red ribbon?
1. On the night of December 2, 1984, the world’s worst industrial disaster took place which led to the death of thousands of people, and animals, and caused long-term health defects for more than 1,00,000 survivors. The chemical that led to this disaster was Methyl isocyanate. Which company is being sued for being responsible for this tragedy and where did it happen?
1. On December 2, 1971, this country came into existence. It is a sovereign constitutional monarchy consisting of seven territories known as ‘Trucial States’. Each territory is governed by a ruler and together they jointly form the Federal Supreme Council. Due to its vast oil reserves it is an important economic area and is also a hotspot for tourism. What is the name of this country?
1. On December 3, 1927, a silent short film called Putting Pants On Philip was released. The plot involves Philip, a young Scot newly arrived in the United States, in full kilted splendour, suffering mishaps involving the kilt. His uncle is shown trying to put trousers on him. This was the first film of this duo who went on to do more than a hundred films which made their characteristic slapstick comedy legendary. Who were these two gentlemen whose silhouettes in their bowler hats are instantly recognisable the world over?
1. Six months after becoming self-governing within the British Empire, on December 3, 1959, this country debuted its national flag. It is a horizontal bi-colour of red above white and has a white crescent moon facing five stars. The flag denotes a young nation on the ascendant, universal brotherhood and equality. Which country is this that has the highest rank in the UN Human Development Index (9th) for an Asian sovereign state?
1. Born on December 4, 1963, this athlete set 35 world records, breaking his own record 14 times. He won the IAAF World Championships six times, setting a record. He was also, interestingly, among the first delegates representing his country at the Summer Olympics in 1996. However, his only Olympic gold medal was won for another country at the 1988 Olympics. Who is this legendary athlete and what was the sport in which he constantly reached new heights?
1. On December 5, 1958, Queen Elizabeth II spoke to Lord Provost of Edinburgh in a call from Bristol. This was done on a system which allowed subscribers to dial calls without operator assistance. Known as ‘direct distance dialing’ in the United States, by what name is it known in India and what is the three-letter acronym for it?
1. On December 6, 1884, the capstone was placed on the top of a 169-metre-tall obelisk. Made of marble, granite, and bluestone gneiss, it is the world’s tallest predominantly stone structure and the world’s tallest obelisk. It was the tallest structure in the world on its completion and was built to commemorate the first President of the country it is found in. What is the name of this impressive structure?
1. On December 7, 1972, astronauts aboard Apollo 17 (the final Apollo moon mission) took a photograph of earth at a height of 9,000 kilometres from its surface. It is one of the few to show an almost fully illuminated earth as the astronauts had the sun behind them when they took the image. It is one of the most reproduced images in history and the name refers to its appearance and predominant colour. What is the name of this photograph which sounds like something you would have wanted as a kid?
