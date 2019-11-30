The Sunday Quiz: This week in history

1. On December 1, 1887, a Scottish physician’s novel was released. The title of the novel comes from the speech the protagonist gives where he says, “There’s the scarlet thread of murder running through the colourless skein of life, and our duty is to unravel it, and isolate it, and expose every inch of it.” This was the also the first book in this genre where a magnifying glass was used, which led to it becoming a symbol for the same. What was the name of the book and who gives the speech?