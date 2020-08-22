Sunday Quiz: August 23 through history!
1. On August 23, AD 79, Mount Vesuvius began stirring on a particular feast day. During the festival, bonfires were created in honour of the god of fire, into which live fish or small animals were thrown as a sacrifice, to be consumed in the place of humans. Who was this Roman god of fire after whom the geographical feature that is Vesuvius, is named?
1. On August 23, 1617, in London, the Act of Common Council was passed to regulate the ‘disorder and rude behaviour of Carmen, Draymen and others using Cartes.’ Seventeen narrow and congested lanes were specified in which this rule was passed. This was the first example of what now commonly found traffic rule which might get you into trouble if you don’t watch where you are driving?
1. On August 23, 1954, the huge Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft took first flight. It was a tactical airlifter capable of carrying an astonishing 300 pounds per square foot, and lifted into the air after a ground roll of a mere 855 feet, an astoundingly short distance considering an aircraft of that size. It was named after a Greek hero famed for his strength and completing 12 supposedly impossible tasks. What is the name of this huge aircraft?
1. On August 23, 1960, researcher Sabater-Pi caught the World’s largest frog which weighed 3.3 kg in Nkombia (Equatorial Guinea). It’s an endangered species. It is named after a Biblical giant who was defeated by a young shepherd. What is the name of the species?
1. On August 23, 1966, the Lunar Orbiter 1, which was part of NASA’s Orbiter programme took a photograph. This iconic photograph was the first to capture every single human being past and present in one single frame. What was this the first ever picture of?
1. On August 23, 1973, a bank robbery went wrong in a Scandinavian city. It turned into a hostage crisis but over the course of five days the hostages took stock of the situation and began to sympathise with their captors. The hostages defended their captors after being released and would not testify in court against them. Instead they began raising money for their defense. This led to the naming of a psychological condition after the city this incident took place in. What is the name of this syndrome?
1. Born on August 23, 1978, this athlete was named by his parents after they saw a particular beef dish on a restaurant menu. He made history when he became the first player to be drafted as a guard straight out of high school. He learnt tap dancing to help him improve his performance on court and in 2018 he took home an Oscar award for an animated film made about a letter he wrote. Who was this amazing player who we sadly lost in the beginning of 2020?
1. On August 23, 1990, this country declared its independence from the Soviet Union. This country has some of the oldest wineries and churches in the world. The entire country is obsessed with Chess and it has the most chess grandmasters per capita. In the early 1900, the people there almost ceased to exist when the Ottoman government orchestrated genocide. Which country is this, in which the capital city Yerevan gets its beautiful pink, hue thanks to the rosy volcanic rock that was used to construct many of the city’s buildings?
1. On August 23, 1990, two states who had been separated for more than three decades announced that they will reunite on October 3. Just the previous year, a 100-km-long physical barrier had been constructed overnight trapping thousands of people and separating families. Which two states were these which were separated and how better do we know the barrier they called ‘Die Mauer’?
1. August 23, 1991, is known as ‘Internaut Day’. It was the day when the public were made aware of a brand new entity. It was created by Tim Berners Lee and it was just a few pages of text with some links that described what the entity was envisioned to be. Today we see hundreds of these per day, and millions more come into existence every day. What was made public which we now simply refer to in just a three-letter acronym?