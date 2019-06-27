Story from scattered pages

In Kumara Park West, Sheshadripuram, there is a park maintained by BBMP. In the corner of this medium-sized garden, about a decades back was a mound with remnants of a dilapidated platform. On one side of it was a structure having a brownish granite plaque with this text – “Sacred to the memory of Rajyadhurandhara Sir K. Sheshadri Iyer - Dewan of Mysore1883-1901 and Lady Sheshadri Iyer”. It is said K. Sheshadri Iyer’s funeral rites were performed here.

The British Commissioners administered the Mysore Province from 1831 to 1881. Later the rein of the region was given to the Maharaja of Mysore, Chamaraja Wadiyar. The Dewan, the Chief Executive Officer, assisted the Maharaja to govern the state.

C. Rangacharlu was the first Dewan. After the sudden demise of this elderly statesman, K. Sheshadri Iyer, who was just 36 years old at that time, was appointed by Maharaja as the administrative head of the state on December 2, 1883. However, by that time he had the experience of handling highly responsible positions in the state. When K. Sheshadri Iyer took charge, the financial status of the province was not that good. Secondly, the Maharaja was still young, and the queen mother had not been exposed much to the administrative matters. Any lapse anywhere would directly reflect on the capabilities of the Dewan. Yet, the young bureaucrat bravely and dexterously handled all the oddities and brought about several progressive measures in Bangalore and all over the state.During his long tenure of 18 years as an executive head of the state he served the Maharaja for 12 years and after his demise in 1894, the Regent Queen, for another six years.

During this period, Bangalore and the state witnessed the visits of several luminaries like Lord Dufferin, Prince Albert Victor, Lord Elgin, Lord Curzon, and Swami Vivekananda, the Dewan was also an ardent devotee of Shankar Mutt. He had expressed his wish to build one graceful centre in the city. His wish was fulfilled later by the next Dewan, V.P. Madhava Rao.

For the great service rendered to the state by Sir K. Sheshadri Iyer, he was conferred the title Rajyadhurandara, and the Queen Victoria honoured him with CSI and KSCI titles. After a long service to the state government he retired on March 18, 1901 and breathed his last on September 13, 1901. The Regent Queen, The Viceroy Lord Curzon and the Emperor George V hailed the contributions of the Dewan in securing a prominent and respectable place for Bangalore and the state in the country.

Sir W. Hunter of Indian Civil Service and the first compiler of the gazetteer of India, characterized Sir. K Sheshadri Iyer as a man ‘who gave his head to Herbert Spencer and heart to Parabrahma’. Dr. D.V. Gundappa compared him to other great statesmen like Bismark and Kevoor.

A few memorials in the city stand testimony for the strong foundation laid by him for the growth of modern Bangalore. Twelve years after his demise, Viceroy Lord Hardinge unveiled an elegant bronze statue of the Dewan in salubrious surroundings of Cubbon Park on November 12, 1913. It was very skillfully sculptured by the well-known sculptor, Robert Colwan. In 1915, an imposing Pompeian red colored building was also built in his memory. Later, the State Central Library was housed in the same building. Similarly, Sheshadri Road, Kumara Krupa his elegant residential bungalow, are all memorials reminding us of the great statesman.

Coming back to the mound in the Kumara Park garden referred to at the beginning of this story, the original granite plaque has been removed. However, on a square black granite platform, an obelisk like pedestal of about three feet is built to place a bust of the Dewan at the top. The four sides of the pedestal give the details of his achievements.

Such memorials should also have shelters as they are exposed to dust and even bird droppings. The immediate need here is the protection of the monument and a plaque at the entrance of the garden about the structure.

Today, many important roads of the city are under the process of white topping. But it is very interesting and significant to know that more than seven decades back, a cement concrete road was inaugurated in the city. The Goods Shed Yard Road which connects Mysore Road to City Railway station was perhaps the first cement concrete road, built in the city by Bangalore City Municipality and it was inaugurated by Dr. TCM Royan, Minister for Public Health and Education on August 3, 1946. A plaque with these details and also carrying the names of Safi Darasha, The Municipal Commissioner, P. Shivashankar, the President and R. Madhavan, the Municipal Executive Engineer, could be seen even today at the base of the compound to the edge of the road near the junction. Though an important page of the city’s history, it is hardly seen as it is at the ground level of the wall. Dr. TCM Royan was also known for philanthropy. There is a circle in his name on First Main Road, Chamarajpet, and attached to the circle is Dr. TCM Royan and Louisa Royan Maternity and Child Welfare Centre.

A little ahead from Royan Circle, on the same Main Road, to the right is a granite stone slab fixed to the wall of a shop. Surprisingly, it is a government order issued regarding the passing of processions on the road. It is in Kannada and even mentions the number and date of the order issued in 1925! Though, it is a government order on an obscure stone slab, those lines may have a hidden tale of an incident related to the history of the city of that period!

