Snake in the Yamuna

March 24, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

Snakes are sacred in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, especially the Naga, or hooded cobra. But they embody evil in Christian and Islamic myths, where the devil as a serpent tempts Eve to eat of the fruit of the forbidden tree, and so must be cast out of Eden.

ALSO READ Diverse tombs of the rulers of Turkey, Iran and India show that the Islamic world was not homogeneous

In the bestselling Harry Potter series, author J.K. Rowling links the antagonist who-shall-not-be-named to the serpentine Nagini, a link that is not accidental, for it reinforces the western association of the reptile with all things dark and malevolent. Imagine the horror of American and European folks who encounter Indians bowing to snakes. How does one explain to someone who sees snakes as embodiments of evil that the very same creature represents fertility, security, power, magic and auspiciousness in another culture?

In Buddhist lore, a serpent called Muchalinda rises from the earth and uses its hood to protect the Buddha from torrential rain. The image of this serpent guarding a throne — which represents Buddha — has been found at a stupa in Pauni, Maharashtra, dated to 2nd century BCE.

Spiral of vendetta

In Jain art, the 23rd Tithankara Parshva-nath is also sheltered by a multi-headed snake. His name is Dhanendra. The story goes that Parshva-nath had saved the snake from being burnt alive as a Brahmin mistook him for a log of wood and placed him in the yagna altar. In keeping with Jain lore, Parshva-nath has a symbol ( lanchan) and male and female attendant deities ( sasana-deva), a yaksha and a yakshi. The lanchan is a hooded serpent. The female attendant, Padmavati, is linked to serpents. The male attendant, interestingly, holds a mongoose in his hand. Mongoose and serpents are fierce enemies, but both guard the Tirthankara. Thus, in the presence of the Jain sage, rivals become allies.

In Buddhist and Jain lore, the nether region is the realm of the Naga ruled by Vasuki. This region has no light. The only light comes from the jewels that sprout on the hoods of old Nagas. This is the Naga-mani, cure of ailments, and source of prosperity, as per many a folk lore, and Bollywood cinema.

The yaksha-king Kubera has a mongoose that spits jewels. These jewels are the Naga-mani of serpents. The snakes thus fear the mongoose, just as yakshas fear rakshasas. If yakshas take jewels from Nagas, rakshasas steal wealth from yakshas. This state of affairs is seen as jungle law, where might is right. The only way to reverse this food chain is through dharma, where eaters and the eaten become feeders and the fed, through the ritual of exchange known as yagna. That is why in the epic Mahabharata, the spiral of vendetta leading to slaughter of snakes ( sarpa-sattra) by King Janamejaya is brought to a halt by the narration of the story of Kauravas and Pandavas by Vaismapayana, the student of Vyasa.

Besides mongoose, the snake has another enemy: the eagle. The battle between the lone Garuda and hundreds of Nagas foreshadows the battle between Pandavas and Kauravas in the Mahabharata. The Nagas enslave Garuda’s mother, and Garuda wreaks havoc on them by getting the gods to declare snakes as their natural food. Both Nagas and Garudas, we are told, are half-brothers, sons of Rishi Kashyapa, and so their eternal fights mirror the eternal fights between devas and asuras, rakshasas and yakshas, all half-brothers, with Kashyapa as their common father. Hence the Sanskrit phrase, ‘ vasudhaiva kutumbakam,’ the world is a family. What is left unsaid is that in this family, brothers fight brothers over inheritance.

Coils of the Naga

Krishna’s elder brother, Balarama, is visualised as a Naga in art. Krishna’s symbol, displayed on his banner, happens to be the Garuda. Krishna is visualised as a dark-skinned god who wears bright yellow robes, while Balarama compliments him as a fair-skinned god who wears dark blue robes. Krishna’s hair is curly, while Balarama’s is smooth, silky and long, waving like a serpent. The two clearly complement each other, working as allies despite the opposition of looks.

In Jain lore, the disc-bearing ( chakra-dhari) Krishna and the plough-bearing ( hala-dhari) Balarama are brothers too, Vasudeva and Baladeva, who fight the Prati-Vasudeva, Jarasandha of Magadha. In Odisha’s Puri temple lore, Balarama is Shiva and Jagannath is Krishna who is Vishnu. The Naga coils around Shiva’s neck; Vishnu reclines on the coils of the Naga. The snake sits on the hermit’s body while the householder sits on the snake’s body. Thus are complimentary ideas expressed visually.

In Krishna lore, we are told that a Naga called Kaliya poisons the waters of the Yamuna. So Krishna fights him and demonstrates his power by dancing on his hood. In this story, Krishna is the hero and the snake is the villain. This is how the story is commonly told. But what is left unsaid is the reason why Kaliya is in the Yamuna. He is hiding from Garuda and takes refuge in the dark waters. By driving him out of the Yamuna, Krishna is taking him out of his ‘safe space’ and ensuring his death. This makes Krishna the villain and Kaliya the victim. To protect Kaliya, Krishna stamps his footprint on the Naga’s hood. The Naga’s venom makes Krishna blue, a reminder to all that villains can also be victims, and the venom is often a cry of help.

Devdutt Pattanaik is author of 50 books on mythology, art and culture.