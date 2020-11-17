Saving the precious geo-heritage sites of Visakhapatnam

17 November 2020 18:20 IST

Experts call for protection of geological sites such as Erra Matti Dibbalu that can drive tourism through Nature trails and guided tours

Not too long ago, a drive from Visakhapatnam to Bheemunipatnam in Andhra Pradesh along the coastline would throw open vast expanses of virgin beaches that kept many secrets of the geological world.

Silently lying on the sand and sea bed, they are a reminder of the million years of geological processes. One such marvel is the natural arch at Mangamaripeta beach opposite the Thotlakonda Buddhist Site.

Once a secluded beach, the recent incident of overcrowding and reckless acts of visitors endangering the natural arch has raised concerns among geologists and heritage activists on the need to safeguard the sites of the region and establish a geo park.

Near the natural rock formations of Thotlakonda in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: K R DEEPAK

“Geological sites are a record of important geological phenomenon that are a key to trace the evolutionary history of earth and its changing processes,” says D Rajasekhar Reddy, advisor to Geo Heritage Cell of INTACH and retired professor of Geology, Andhra University. The natural arch, for instance, is likely to date back to the period after the last Ice Age around 10,000 years ago and is similar to the natural rock arch of Silathoranam in the Tirumala Hills.

The term geological heritage is used for natural geological or geo-morphological features that have aesthetic, intrinsic or scientific and educational value, that provide unique insight into geological processes affecting the formation or evolution of Earth.

Culturally significant geo heritage sites are places in which geologic features or landscapes played a role in cultural or historical events. Aesthetically significant geo heritage sites are landscapes that have a visual appeal because of their geologic features or processes.

Geological Survey of India (GSI) declares geo heritage sites for protection and maintenance.

Globally, geo parks are sustained through geo tourism activities like excursions, Nature trails, guided tours, hiking and academic meets. Adequate signage and interpretation centres are set up in the area to create awareness among tourists. While there are 147 UNESCO Global geo parks spread across 41 countries, India is yet to have one of its own. The scope in India is immense — Visakhapatnam alone is replete with many unique sites.

Creating awareness

In July 2019, INTACH organised a campaign along with the Department of Tourism, Archaeology and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority to create public awareness on geo heritage spots in the region.

“We are pushing to get recognition of a geo park for Visakhapatnam consisting of Erra Matti Dibbalu (red sand dunes), natural rock formations at Mangamaripeta, million-years-old Borra Caves and volcanic ash deposits said to have originated from the volcanic eruption of Toba in Indonesia 73,000 years ago near Araku,” says Mayank Kumari, Convener of INTACH Visakhapatnam Chapter.

Among the 34 notified National Geological Heritage Monument Sites of India by the Geological Survey of India, is the Erra Matti Dibbalu or coastal red sediment mounds located between Visakhapatnam and Bheemunipatnam. This stretch of sandy red dunes is a gift of Nature. The width of the dunes vary from 200 metres to two kilometres, spread across five kilometres along the coast.

“Besides being unusual, the rare sand dunes have an important and interesting history of evolution. Such sand deposits have been reported only from three low latitude tropical regions in South Asia — the Teri Sands of Tamil Nadu, the Erra Matti Dibbalu in Andhra Pradesh and Red Coastal Sands of Sri Lanka,” says Rajasekhar Reddy.

According to researchers, the significance of the place was discovered by William King, a geologist from the Geological Survey of India more than a century ago. He “described them as badlands to represent the remnants of denudation of great sand banks or isolated banks formed around sunken or depressed hills”. History narrator Jayshree Hatangadi describes Erra Matti Dibbalu as “one of the most beautiful natural formations” which can be best seen in a dramatic dusk view from the West tower (30 feet height) looking eastwards.

Man-made interference

Jayshree recently conducted two heritage walks. What however came to light in one of the excursions was the way the red sands were being exploited for construction activity. “We were appalled to see three lorries full of red sand being carried away extremely close to the site. There were huge proclaimers digging deep,” adds Jayshree.

According to her, the way forward is to engage the local community in becoming the custodians of this heritage site by making them understand the geological value. A gate, proper security, illumination, tourist safety team and guides are some of the measures that should be implemented, she says.

The red sand sediments of Erra Matti Dibbalu are unconsolidated and loose. “Every monsoon the sediments are washed away, turning the sea a bright red. Further degradation due to human interference such as digging, climbing, littering are affecting their stability and exacerbating erosion. As such, we face the danger of losing a rare and picturesque record of Nature,” says Rajasekhar.