Dealing with conflicts tactfully

Ramanuja dealt with conflicts of every kind — intellectual, philosophical and administrative — and handled them in unique ways, that proclaimed his leadership qualities. He did not hesitate to disagree with explanations given by his teachers, and yet he did so with utter humility.

For the Tiruvoimozhi pasuram ‘Ariyaakkaalthulle Adimaikkann Anbu Seivithu, Ariyaa Maamaayathu Adiyaenai Vaithaayaal,’ his teacher Thirumalai Andaan’s explanation was that Nammazhwar’s pasuram was in the nature of a lament. “You gave me jnana, but have trapped me in this body,” cries Nammazhwar, according to Thirumalai Andaan. But Ramanuja felt that since the previous and next pasurams struck a positive note, this verse could not have a negative sentiment. Ramanuja resorted to a transposition of words and read the lines as: ‘Ariyaa Mamayathu Adiyenai Ariyaakkaalathu Adimaikkann Anbu Seivithu Vaithaayaal.’ With this new juxtaposition of words, an entirely different meaning could be given to the pasuram. “When I was young and ignorant, you gave me jnana, and made me desire the joy of serving you.” Tirkukkoshtiyur Nambi endorsed Ramanuja’s explanations as ones that Alavandar had given.

For Tiruvoimozhi ‘Poliga, Poliga’ (5-2) Tirumalai Andaan’s interpretation was that in this verse Nammazhwar was praising the Nityasuris. But Ramanuja saw a different meaning. Would not the Lord be happier if paeans were sung to errant feet, which had finally found the correct path? So Ramanuja reasoned that Nammazhwar’s praise was not for Nityasuris, but for new entrants to the Sri Vaishnava fold. Ramanuja disagreeing with his teacher’s explanations might have resulted in a conflict situation initially. But it is because of this that we have Alavandar’s interpretations. So Ramanuja’s courting of this conflict was for the greatest good of the greatest number.

Yechan episode

Ramanuja knew that for messages to be effective, they must be indicated and not hammered in, and we see this in the Yechan episode. Yechan made preparations to receive Ramanuja on a grand scale, but failed to be a good host to the men who brought him the message of the Acharya’s arrival.

Ramanuja bypassed Yechan’s house and went instead to the house of a poor devotee called Varadachariar. He told Yechan that he (Yechan) was like a garment that needed yet another wash, subtly indicating that Yechan was yet to get rid of his pride.

Yechan had not shown that soupcon of amiability (to borrow from Jerome K Jerome), the common courtesy that he should have shown the visiting Sri Vaishnavas, and Ramanuja made him turn over a new leaf, simply by ignoring his preparations and going elsewhere.

Excerpts from a paper presented by the author at a seminar organised by Academy of Sanskrit Research, Melkote.

This is the 44th in the series of articles from various authors on Sri Ramanuja which will appear up to his millennium to be celebrated in May 2017. The 43rd segment, written by S. Prabhu, was published last week