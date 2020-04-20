Ramana Maharishi — sage of Arunachala

Subbaramaiah, a Bhagawan devotee has recorded an instance in Bhagavan’s life. A visitor, afflicted with paralysis, was escorted to his presence. After half an hour or so he stood up on his own, walked up to Bhagawan and showed a note-book, where it was written that the handicap of the person would be cured when a Mahan looked at him with compassion. The visitor then walked out leaving behind a stunned gathering.

A pictorial biography of Bhagawan published by Sri Ramanasramam narrates a moving incident that happened in April 1950 when Bhagavan was seriously ill. Visitors were restricted and asked to form a queue. A timid devotee picked up courage and threw a piece of paper at the feet of Bhagawan and quickly slipped out. Bhagawan saw it all despite his discomfort, looked for the piece of paper and wanted the visitor to be brought before him. The visibly shaken devotee was fetched. Bhagavan looked into his eyes for a few moments, smiled and nodded assent. The devotee had written in the paper “Bhagawan, save me” and needless to say, he was saved.

A view of nnamalai temple in Tiruvannamalai. | Photo Credit: S_R_Raghunathan

Bhagawan’s first few words when he stood in the sanctum sanctorum of Arunachala, after he reached Tiruvannamalai, were: “I have come to thee at thy behest. Thy will be done.” The Lord used his presence for the remaining 57-odd years making sure that Sri Ramana kept that promise

When Kunjuswami was accompanied by a devotee at Pavalakundru, the new comer was not seemingly impressed by the appearance of Bhagawan. Kunjuswami asked him to stay for some time in the tiny room near the mother’s shrine. The new comer came out in five minutes sweating profusely and panting for breath. Kunjuswami said: “You could not stay inside for even five minutes and Bhagavan was staying here for months.”

Bhagawan wore only a simple loin cloth and kaubinam throughout his ascetic life. During special occasions like his Jayanthi, people lovingly presented him with new towels and loin cloths and he obliged by changing four times in a day. He smilingly remarked: “Because I did not want anything, see how much I am getting. Even a washer-man will not have such a huge collection.”

The day was April 14, 1950. Bhagawan, who spread peace and bliss through his life, thanked his attendant Sivanandaswami, who was pressing his legs. Perhaps that was his parting word to the man, who had served him with devotion, in the final months of his mortal life. “Santhosham,” Bhagawan said and added: “The English say ‘Thank you,’ and we say ‘Santhosham.’” The attendant, tears streaming down his cheeks, understood. That evening Bhagawan merged with Arunachala.