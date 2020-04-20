Ramana Maharishi - many endearing dimensions

The book, Who Am I? — Bhagavan Sri Ramana Maharshi released recently by The Hindu Group of Publications, captures the life and philosophy of Bhagavan Ramana Maharishi, saint of Arunachala. Through visuals — including two arresting posters — and illuminating articles, the volume throws light on the various facets of the Enlightened Soul that the Maharishi was. People, who had the opportunity to be associated with Bhagavan during his life time share their experiences. A good part of the photo collection is exclusive, courtesy Sri Ramanasramam.

Sri Ramana Maharishi Photo | Photo Credit: S_R_Raghunathan ((picture copied from the Ramanasramam library)

His compassion for all living beings, the unique bond that existed between him and animals give Bhagavan an endearing dimension. The well-known aspects of his life such as his Death experience, arrival at Arunachala, which became his adopted abode, the solace his presence offered, including to some foreigners in quest, his concept of silence, the wry sense of humour, his works of Vedanta and bhakti, the legacy maintained at Sri Ramanasramam and so on have all been woven into sumptuous reading material.

Sri Ramana Maharishi | Photo Credit: S_R_Raghunathan (picture copied from the Sri Ramanasramam library)

Sri Ramana Maharshi | Photo Credit: S_R_Raghunathan ((picture copied from the Ramanasramam library).

Excerpts from the Editorial, published on April 17, 1950:

“The news of the passing of Sri Ramana Maharshi will be received with profound sorrow by his countrymen; millions of them who had never seen the sage in flesh reverenced him as jivan-mukta. And many earnest and sensitive souls all over the world for whom he posed the eternal values will mourn the loss of a living link with the ancient wisdom of India...

“It was no new doctrine that the sage of Arunachala taught. ‘Know Thyself’ is a teaching as old as humanity... What was new was the quiet confidence the Maharshi felt, and apparently succeeded in communicating to those en rapport with him, that the hardest way also was the simplest... The conditions of modern life are not very favourable to tapas... It is at any rate part of the common Indian tradition that, in the difficult act of self-transcendence, the guru can lend a helping hand. And the Maharshi’s followers have testified that the help and succour from him, though it might not always be extended at the conscious level, was positive and continuous...

“There are no limits to the saving power of a good man’s thought. The age of the atom bomb will also go down into history as the age of the Mahatma and the Maharshi. If humanity is not to be submerged in the chaos of its own making, it must give more heed to its sages and seers.”

(The book carries the editorial in full)

Also read: Ramana Maharishi — sage of Arunachala