Progress painfully slow at Sri Sundara Perumal Temple, Kumbakonam

The centuries old Sri Sundara Perumal temple, where the handsome moolavar deity is in a standing posture, has been in a state of disrepair for many years.

Administered by HR & CE Department, the temple has separate niches for Soundara Valli Thayar, Vishwaksenar, Yoga Narasimhar, Kannan, Anjaneyar and Azhwars. Residents, who had seen grand utsavams earlier, say that the Samprokshanam was last performed 80 years ago in 1939.

They recall how the agraharam once buzzed with life. They also reminisce the celebratory atmosphere during Garuda Sevai on Tamil New Year’s day, processions on Krishna Jayanthi, Kanu day in Thai and during Navaratri with horse vahana procession on Vijayadasami. Four-kala pujas, jasmine nandavanam and special alankarams have all been forgotten.

After the passing away, in 2014, of Sundararaja Bhattar, one of the longest serving priests, the condition of the temple further deteriorated. All the utsavams came to a halt and the processional deities were moved to Kumbakonam for ‘safe custody.’ Sundararaja Bhattar’s family was not keen to continue to serve the temple for an abysmally low salary.

Seven years ago, Balalayam was performed and repair works were started. However, it came to a halt with only a couple of Vimanams and the outer walls being painted. The Rajagopuram at the eastern entrance is in poor condition. The Nandavanam that had mango and coconut trees is almost non-existent now. Vahanams are in bad shape because of which processions have been stopped. The temple well needs to be desilted and repaired.

Garuda Vahanam in a state of neglect at Sri Sundara Perumal Temple, Kumbakonam

With no water in the premises, daily pujas are not being performed. The madapalli has been shut and no food is offered to the Lord.

It is hoped that the HR & CE Department will take immediate steps to restore the lost glory of the temple.

How to reach

Sundara Perumal Koil is located 10 km west of Kumbakonam on the Thanjavur highway near Papanasam. Buses playing between Kumbakonam and Thanjavur stop near the railway level crossing at Sundara Perumal Koil. There is also a Sundara Perumal Koil railway station. The Oothukadu Kalinga Narthana Perumal temple is located 10 km from here.