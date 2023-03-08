Play tourist at Egmore railway station currently at the cusp of change

March 08, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

With crowds flitting in to catch their trains, loud advertisements and pigeons making every nook their home, the Egmore Railway Station makes for a compelling place to visit, especially during the noon lull.

The familiar red and white walls of the Egmore Railway Station deserve more attention than the glances they get from harried passengers. Especially now, since the station, inaugurated on June 11, 1908, is at the cusp of change.

The Union Government is planning a redevelopment project under the Gati Shakti programme at a cost of ₹734.91 crore. In 36 months, the station will wear the look of an airport, according to officials from the Southern Railways.

While the original heritage structure will be retained, it will be part of a larger station complex with separate arrival and departure terminals. The revamp promises better accessibility– lifts and escalators, a new food plaza, and a plusher waiting area.

Before the changes come by and the 115-year-old building is revitalised, which will inevitably alter its current charm, explore its graceful spaces to rediscover gems like their British-era clock and a mechanical weighing machine. Here’s another pro tip: the first floor offers a stunning view of the city.

Hidden gem

To reach the first floor, passengers climb a flight of wooden stairs, lined with photographs of the station from as early as 1908. This floor houses a large air conditioned and non-air conditioned dormitory, a matron room and the Deputy Superintendent’s (Government Railway Police) office. Look out for their century-old weighing scale manufactured in 1907 by W&T Avery, Birmingham.

Two balconies that protrude from the top floor provide clear views of majestic top domes, intricately embellished window sills and, in the distance, the familiar chaos of Gandhi Irwin road.

Take a walk down platform four to see an antique clock by J Smith and Sons from Derby, England. (Though it is, unfortunately, currently wrapped in a black polythene cover). From here you can take a walk over the oldest surviving foot overbridge of the Southern Railways, which stretches across platform four.

Architect Sujatha Shankar of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) calls the railway station one of the finest buildings in Chennai, stating that the structure is a fine example of the Indo-Saracenic style. “The station, designed by Henry Irwin with architect EC Bird, is an important landmark in Madras’ architectural journey. It is an indicator of a time when the railways arrived,” she says.

Sujatha adds that she distinctly remembers cars being allowed onto the platform of the station. “It was the only place where such a sight could be seen,” she says.

Change

The redevelopment of the Egmore railway station proposes a ‘world-class makeover with futuristic infrastructure’ since the station handles a footfall of over 26,400 during peak hour according to the Railway Department’s press release.

Besides the separate arrival and departure concourses, there will be two multi-level car parking facilities and better utilities including drinking water stations and restrooms.

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager, Ganesh, says that portions of the original heritage building constructed in 1908 were further extended some time in the 1970s. “Nobody can really tell the difference though because the redevelopment works happened keeping in mind the structure of the original building. The new building will however showcase a contrast while keeping the same colour scheme. We want to show the distinction between the old and the new,” he says. The charm of the heritage structure will be juxtaposed against the modern design of the new building, he adds.

Historian V Sriram says that it is important to maintain the aesthetics of the space without compromising on development. “From the artists’ view, it looks like the heritage building has been relegated to a corner but this is understandable since modern infrastructure will require a lot more utilisation of space. But whatever they do, they should highlight the heritage and not dwarf it. This has been done effectively in Chennai Central station. I hope they do the same here too,” he says. Ganesh adds that they plan to showcase the history of the station with pictures and exhibits.

For now though, soak in the sights and distinctive smells at this station where, for more than a century, time has stood still.