Panduranga Mahatyam: Classic work revisited

Legendary of 16th century poet Tenali Ramalinga’s magnum opus Panduranga Mahathyam is a classic in its own right. Billed as one of the top five literary works in the realm of classical literature in Telugu, it reflects the poetic genius of the author in its myriad shades of poetic charms and literary depth. In a literary talk on this immortal work at Kalabharati Visakhapatnam, Susarla (Gummaluri) Indira elucidated the diverse aspects of its poetic brilliance. Though it was a near impromptu talk with just a short notice, in lieu of the speaker who could not make it due to unavoidable reasons, she delivered a good talk.

She briefly dealt with controversies over the period of the poet and his background mentioning his other works of merit Udbhataardya Charitam and Ghatikachala Mahatyam and moved on to pick up the strands of the work at hand. This immortal work encompasses six diverse tales in its treatment with a decidedly pronounced accent on the paramount importance of bhakti and its positive impact on divergent walks of life. The thread for the work was picked up from Skanda Purana and developed into an immortal literary piece with tales of unswerving devotees. However, the tale of Pundarika leads the rest.

Commenting on the scheme of the narrative, she detailed the complex structure and treatment of the content taken up in the poet’s inimitable style. His distinct turn of the phrase and poetic play with the words stand unmatched, she observed. His portrayal of a great character like Nigama Sarma’s akka (elder sister) without naming it speaks volumes for his exceptional narrative skills. Known for his fabulous sense of humour, Tenali Ramalinga portrays even sad situation with his typical tinge of humour. When a key character, Nigama Sarma’s sister, lists out the great lot of fortune that she lost in a theft, she remains particularly sad over the loss of a small nose ring. Only Tenali Ramalinga could conceive and present such subtle wit in an otherwise serious scene, added Indira. She cited several verses from this work to substantiate her observations. Renowned writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao presided over the function.

Visakha Music and Dance Academy hosted the literary programme.