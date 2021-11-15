Paintings by children will be donated to the paediatric ward at Cancer Institute

Chennai

When children paint for children, unforgettable bonds can be forged. In an art project, initiated by Chennai-based teacher Kamala Ravikumar for Childrens’s Day, students are creating paintings for the paediatric ward of the Adyar Cancer Institute.

“During the initial months of the pandemic, children were getting used to adapting to online classes and increased screen time. But once they settled down, parents began to approach me to conduct art classes online,” says Kamala who has been teaching art to children as well as adults since 2004. She adds, “I had to train myself to teach online... it was a challenge. I then taught my students colour mixing and other techniques through video calls.”

The idea of donating paintings to the paediatric ward at the Adyar Cancer Institute was supported by her students, who are from across India. Thirteen of her students came forward enthusiastically to give one of their works, for the cause.

Eleven paintings, done on paper with poster colours (tempera style), were contributed by students from seven to 15 years of age and two more crayon paintings were contributed by younger kids. “The children were given the freedom to decide what they wanted to paint. They mailed it to me,” says Kamala, adding that framing costs were contributed by three Inner Wheel Clubs of Adyar, Chennai Fort St George and Harmony.

“I hope these paintings will bring cheer, and alleviate some of the pain that the children in the cancer ward go through,” she states, adding that the project has “sensitised the young artists on the need to provide such cheer.”

The paintings will be handed over on November 16, to the Adyar Cancer Institute Paediatric Ward.