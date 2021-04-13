The past is present at Madurai Nadaga Samgam

The oldest and the most active TN Nadaga Nadigar Sangam holds sway in Madurai

The narrow Sunnambu Kara Theru in the heart of Madurai holds 10 decades of history inside a worn out building that is home to the Tamil Nadu Nadaga Nadigar Sangam (TNNNS). The place still brims with activity and evokes curiosity as artistes in costume walk in and out. The street is brimming with shops that rent out costumes, make-up accessories and theatre props.

After an inactive phase during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the walls of the TNNNS are once again plastered with call sheets.

For nearly a century, about 300 artistes and 150 retired members have kept the place running. Once the training ground for many legendary Therukoothu kalaignars, the association was started in 1923 after the demise of Sankaradas Swamigal, the founder of the Boys Company drama troupe in which doyens of Tamil cinema, Sivaji Ganesan, M.G. Ramachandhran, M.R.Radha started their careers.

“In spite of the rise of modern-day entertainment avenues, the TNNNS has kept the isai-nadagam (musical drama) tradition alive,” says the sangam secretary P.Murugadoss. “Sankaradas Swamigal gave new meaning to therukoothu and even now these dramas continue to be in high demand.”

Several movies such as Kaaviya Thalaivan and Seethakaathi have recorded the story of nadaga sangam. The ‘Kanda vara solunga’ song in the upcoming Dhanush-starrer, Karnan, has also captured millions of hearts. “The movies help cement the space for Madurai's folk artists,” says Murugadoss.

Some of the famous plays Swamigal wrote include Sathyavaan Savithri, Pavazhakkodi Charithram, Valli Thirumanam, Harichandra Mayaana Kaandam, Kovalan Charithram, Rama Ravana Yuddham, Veera Pandya Katta Bomman, Madurai Veeran, Chitraangi Vilaasam and Nala Damayanthi. “These are still loved. Call sheets are put up regularly on the walls of the sangam calling for artistes to perform,” says Murugadoss.

Theatre lover and blogger, K Arasu says, “Though Madurai has a reputation of making a movie a hit or a flop, it has also always celebrated and respected theatre artists.” The State Government, he says, erected a statue honouring Swamigal in 1967 at the Tamukkam grounds. “The auditorium inside the grounds was also named after him.”

Yesteryear artists such as MSP Kalaimani, MU Premkumar , TM Vanaja and VC Rajendran were the founding pillars of the city’s cultural milieu. The Nadaga Nadigar Sangams are known to be active across Southern Tamil Nadu but the Madurai unit holds the distinction of being the oldest functioning sangam. In the olden days, the traditional folk art of Therukkoothu, used to be the sole entertainment for the villagers around the ancient city when artists enacted stories from Ramayana and Mahabharata. The troupes’ itinerary was packed during the festival season or special occasions.

Septuagenarian S Krishnan who lives in Keelayur village, near Madurai, vividly remembers the fan following the drama artists enjoyed. “During my childhood, we never missed a single performance when the festival line-up was announced. The performances would start late night and continue till early morning. The audience would stay up cheering the performers. The dialogues in the Isai Nadagam was delightful. With improvisations, they were creative, humorous and had instant connection with the people.”

His son, Kali Sundar, 45, says, “Even today the enthusiasm to watch these troupes has not waned. When we book the artists for performances in our village, we go to the same troupes as the villagers are attached to them and do not mind paying to watch the same artists perform year after year.”

Harichandra, Satyavan savitri, Pavalakodi are some of the plays that have been staged repeatedly since the 1920s without any diversion from the original script. “Tamil theatre is patronised only in villages now. City dwellers who haven't had a chance to witness live theatre are unlucky as they are missing a human connection that the silver screen cannot provide,” adds Krishnan.

Silpathikaram, was probably among the first books that became famous with stage performance. Many artists shot to fame by acting in plays in which the harmonium was an integral part. Harmonium players enjoyed a special status and it was customary to make a special mention of the musician in the drama notices. Now tablas, a basic drum kit, microphones and loudspeakers have been added, says Murugadoss.

Professor Prabakaran Vedamanickam of The American College says , “In today’s globalised world, our tastes and preferences are manufactured and forced on us. In such an environment, it is heartening to see how the Nadaga Sangam has kept alive an age-old tradition in the temple town.”