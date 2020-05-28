Natya, an integral part of temple worship

28 May 2020 13:55 IST

P.T. Seshadri explains how Pancharatra Agama extols dance and gives it a divine status

“Describing Krishna’s dance on the hood of snake Kaliya, Vishnu Purana says that he danced with danda paada gati. Explaining this in his commentary, Vishnu Chithiyam, Engalazhvan says that Krishna’s dance was characterised by braanti gati (circular movements) and rechaka gati (moving from one side to another),” says P.T. Seshadri, who has studied references to dance in the Puranas and Agamas. In Yadavabhyudaya, Desika refers to Krishna’s dance as Arabhati. The Divya Prabandham abounds in pasurams, where Vishnu is referred to as koothan (dancer). Not surprisingly, the Pancharatra Agamas make it clear that dance is an important part of worship in Vishnu temples. “Paadma Samhita says that when the daily bali ritual is done in temples, dance is a must. Parameswara, Paadma and Iswara samhitas say that when the bali bera is carried by the priests, dancers should perform before the idol.

“In the Paadma Samhita, Vishnu tells Brahma about the gestures, postures and dances that please him, and the list includes swastika, avakuncita, sthayee bhava, sanchari bhava, vilaasa, kartari, Aleeda, mangala, Bhadramaalee, Tarkshyapaksha, Swastika, chaaree, prachaaree, samvarta, paari pataka, Sowmya, Vishnu soorni, ghetaka, katibandha, alankara, asmaree, prishtakuttima, vaamajaanu, Asoori, apaveshtika, vaasaveswaram, nikuttima, kuttima, mandala, kuncitaartendu, sarvamangala, gandharakuttima, prakuttima, sarvatobhadra, shuddha kuncita, maarga charee, karaadeena, avapaasa, aveshtika, pareevartha, nirdootha, shramapada, vishama pada, vikalitaa, Desika mandala, Vaijayanthi nritta, chakramandala nritta, Vrishtikuttima nritta, vaamajaana Urdhva nritta, Daiva nritta, kshegakavritta nritta. According to the Pancharatra Agamas, the dance movement known as Vishnu kraanta pleases Garuda,” says Seshadri.

Ramanujacharya settled temple singers in a street in Srirangam, and the street was named Sen Tamizh paaduvaar veedhi. He also established in Srirangam, a training centre where special dances for the temple were taught. There was a compete involvement on the part of the Acharya and his followers, when music and dance were presented in temples. There were two instances where Ramanujacharya pointed out how certain pasurams had to be interpreted through abhinaya. Periyazhvar imagined himself to be Yasoda, and in a series of moving verses, he captured each milestone in the life of the child Krishna.

In one of the verses, Krishna is said to frighten his friends. To portray this, the Srirangam Araiyar, dilated his eyes. Ramanuja felt that portraying Krishna suddenly popping up with two extra hands holding the conch and discus, would be a better way of doing abhinaya for the pasuram. What was the reason for Ramanuja’s interpretation? The usual explanation is that Krishna’s eyes were so bewitching, that far from being afraid, his companions would in fact, have been impressed by the beauty of Krishna’s eyes. But Seshadri says that this is not all. “There were precedents for people taking fright over Krishna’s four hands. When he was born with four hands, Devaki was afraid that the extra hands would expose him to Kamsa’s wrath. This is mentioned in Vishnu Purana and also in Srimad Bhagavatam. Later, when Krishna went to Duryodhana as a messenger of the Pandavas, he suddenly displayed his conch and discus, and those who watched were so afraid, that they closed their eyes. This incident is found in the Udyoga Parva of Mahabharata. “So the Puranic and Itihasa references were also deciding factors in Ramanuja’s interpretation,” says Seshadri.

“Ramanuja’s interpretation of the Periyazhvar pasuram was also based on his knowledge of the Natya Sastra. Bharata’s Natya Sastra talks of utsanga hasta, where two hands are lifted to shoulder level, to express various emotions, including displaying one’s anger, or strength. Krishna’s display of his unusual strength by suddenly showing two extra hands with conch and discus would certainly have had the effect of frightening his playmates,” says Seshadri.

Thus, Ramanuja brought together his knowledge of various texts to arrive at the most suitable abhinaya for the pasuram. This amalgam of different texts in the interpretation of pasurams for dance was seen in another instance too. The Araiyar was dancing one of Nammazhvar’s Parankusa Nayaki pasurams, where Parankusa Nayaki says that she has been captured in the net cast by the Lord. Araiyar performed a gesture suggesting the casting of a net, and the consequent capture of the Nayaki. “But Ramanujacharya again based his interpretation on the Natya Sastra, where sringara is indicated through movements of the eyes and eyebrows,” says Seshadri.

The Agamas prescribe certain mudras for thiruvaradhana, says Seshadri, and explains some of them. When Surabhi mudra is performed, the fingers take the shape of the cow’s udder. Surabhi also means Kamadhenu, the divine cow. Kamadhenu’s milk is said to be nectar. This mudra must be done over the vessels containing water. It is believed that when this mudra is done, Kamadhenu’s milk enters the water and purifies it. Graasa mudra is shown when food is offered to the deity. Anjali mudra melts Vishnu’s heart. There are at least 28 mudras given in the Pancharatra Agamas and are to be used in temple worship. During the recent restoration work in Srirangam, the area around the 1,000 pillar mandapa was excavated, and this uncovered many sculptures representing dance karanas. These karanas are mentioned in the Pancharatra Agamas, says Seshadri.

