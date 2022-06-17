National Tribal Dance Festival in Visakhapatnam sees a glorious confluence of tribal communities across India

The three-day festival in Visakhapatnam was a window to a rare and fascinating world of the rich Indian tribes

Folk artistes from Mizoram performing during the final day of the National Tribal dance Festival organised in connection with Azadi Ka Amurt Mahotsav at AU Convention Center in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: K R Deepak

From song of the hornbill to celebrating the bounty of harvest season with drum beats and rhythmic steps and an invigorating movement of dance and drama invoking the local Gods, the three-day National Tribal Dance Festival held last weekend in Visakhapatnam saw a glorious confluence of tribal communities from across the country.

A group of charming Cheraw dancers from Mizoram gracefully trooped on to the stage. The audience watched as the male performers clapped bamboo staves rhythmically while a group of girls stepped in and out of the bamboo blocks in a fast paced dance performance with an immaculate perfection and agility.

Folk artistes from Madhya Pradesh performing during the 2nd day of the National Tribal dance Festival organised in connection with Azadi Ka Amurt Mahotsav at AU Convention Center in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: K R Deepak

The iconic tribal image of Chhattisgarh, the bison horn Maria tribe group danced in circles with their unique head gears to the beats of the drum. A bamboo trumpet announced the start of the dance as the dancers entered with flutes and large cylindrical drums, hanging from their shoulders. The drums were played with hands and wooden sticks. The heavy head dress of the tribe with bison-horns and plumes of feather from the jungle cock is one of its distinct characteristics. Women carried sticks called tirududi in their right hand and tapped them on the ground in rhythm with the drumbeats making it a grand visual feast.

Folk artistes from Karnataka performing during the final day of the National Tribal dance Festival organised in connection with Azadi Ka Amurt Mahotsav at AU Convention Center in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: K R Deepak

The crowd pullers were North Karnataka's Siddi Dhamal dancers: the tribal group with a story. The audience enjoyed every moment of the performance presented in a language alien to them, and clapped to tunes they never heard before. The tribal group has descendants from the Bantu-speaking community of Southeast Africa, who were brought to India by Portuguese merchants about 400 years ago. With their faces painted, the dancers were colorfully dressed and adorned with leaves. Every step of their performance reflected their reverence for Nature. While it was originally performed as a celebratory dance when members of the community returned from a successful hunt, today, the Siddis dance on any occasion.

Folk artistes from Maharashtra performing during the final day of the National Tribal dance Festival organised in connection with Azadi Ka Amurt Mahotsav at AU Convention Center in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: K R Deepak

The Lepcha tribe from Sikkim, Odisha's Birli Dance by Dharua Tribe, the Gondi Dhemsa dance from Maharashtra, the war dance of Solakia or Sarlamkai from Mizoram were all a window to a rare and fascinating world of the rich Indian tribes.