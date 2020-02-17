Naga tribal traditions kept alive by Runway Nagaland art collective

Hundreds of delicate cotton strands make way for shimmering glass beads in the nimble fingers of Angam Konyak. A member of the Konyak Naga tribe, Angam is busy at work, seated on a low wooden footstool, in a black top paired with striped mekhela (a skirt, half of a traditional ensemble called mekhela chador), resplendent with a yaknyv (wedding headband), necklace and belt in shades of orange, blue and white. Angam is part of the artisan collective Runway Nagaland, presently visiting DakshinaChitra for the ongoing Nagaland festival, that runs throughout this week.

Nengneithem Hengna, from the Kuki tribe, founder of Runway Nagaland, is interacting with visitors at the stall, as they inquire about customised jewellery. She hands out cards with her Instagram account, for more details.

“When I started Runway Nagaland in 2013, I wanted to create a special space for Naga women, to pass on their traditions with a good business model in place. We cannot market ancient traditions to customers unless we give it a contemporary twist. Each design carefully mirrors traditional pieces, but we play with colours, making each piece wearable with multiple ensembles,” Hengna explains.

Helping hand Chizami Weaves works with around 600 weavers from Chizami and 14 units (towns/villages) in Phek district and Kohima Town.

Their aim is to promote the textile weaving tradition of Naga women, ensure a sustainable source of income for the women weavers who are also farmers, and to enhance economic, social and cultural rights of women.

Runway Nagaland comprises 25 women from the Kuki, Konyak, Sumi, Zeliang, Sangtam, Phom, Ao and Chakesang tribes, between ages 19 to 47. Some them are school or college dropouts, some are widows, and many come from financially unstable backgrounds. The startup is a self-sustaining enterprise that uses local material like bamboo, cotton, jute, paper, banana fibre, brass, creating intricate patterns for necklaces, earrings and belts.

It is painstaking work. A single angyak, or queen’s necklace, could be fashioned out of 175-300 strands of beads. “It was used as an upper body garment in the olden days, before women wore blouses,” says Henga, placing an amber one at her neck.

“Starting this endeavour was important to pass on our culture to future generations, and generate employment locally. Otherwise they leave for greener pastures across the country, and we miss a vital link in our ecosystem,” Hengna says.

As Angam defty strings multi-hued glass beads, Hengna pulls out a necklace, a delicate tapestry of black, red, yellow and white beads, called the thangnang. “There is folklore around this piece,” she explains with a glint in her eye. Legend has it that a Naga weaver was visited by a serpent, and falling in love with it, transferred the pattern on its slithering body to woven art. The thangnang mimics this intricate design.

Those who help themselves

Runway Nagaland also champions the cause of its weavers with its handloom branch called Kinep, meaning ‘hope’ in the Kuki dialect. The female weavers make soft cotton pouches to pack the jewellery as well as bags with varied motifs on them. Wooden masks of local tribespeople also dot the store display, with distinct earpieces and hairstyles.

Naga headgear, weapons, shawls and photographs are on display at another stall, curated by Dingde Gangte, an alumnus of the Arts Management course at DakshinaChitra. Sharath Nambiar, director at the living history museum, states, “We organise one national festival every year. For 2020, we chose Nagaland, since it is such a vibrant state with a rich culture and oral tradition.These festivals serve to bridge the widening gap between the urban and rural dweller.”

Rhythms of battle Performed by Kuyingpong Culture Society at the fest, Maku He Ngichi is a war dance performed by the warriors of the Sangtam tribe, to mark their victory

Sadang Handu is performed and sung by women to increase confidence in men, by casting away evil

spirits from the village

In the courtyard, Kuyingpong Culture Society performs a tribal dance, with women and men dressed in finery, arms interlocked as they sing and move to a rhythmic beat. Next to the performance arena, some students come Hengna’s way and say, “Aunty, your necklace... just super!” Hengna, overwhelmed by this sudden show of emotion, gently smiles and says, “A lot of people love our work, but complain that we don’t sell at regular prices, though we do not use precious metals or stones. Our price reflects the value we attach to our culture and our stories. Our rich palette with varying shades of red is informed by our warrior ancestry. What we make at Runway, is our way of giving our children and countrymen, a part of what we hold closest to our hearts.”

Runway Nagaland sells its jewellery at stores in Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and online at jaypore.com and vajore.com. Nagaland Festival is underway at DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu, till February 23.