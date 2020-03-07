Mumbai’s last minyans

The interiors of the 150-year-old Magen David Synagogue in Byculla. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The synagogues just about manage to gather a congregation for prayer, but Mumbai’s Jewish community is as old as it is resilient

It is evening, and the sun is setting reluctantly. The light is frayed at the edges and shadows no longer have sharp shapes. Under the shade of two spreading trees, Mumbai for a moment looks like it belongs to another time. As does the 150-year-old Magen David Synagogue in Byculla, painted blue after a recent renovation, the place of worship for the city’s Baghdadi Jews. I am here to meet David Pezarkar, the hazan or priest who leads the prayers.

Built in 1864 by David Sassoon, a leader of Bombay’s Jewish community, this exquisite synagogue is among the few fully functioning ones left in the city where prayers are held every morning and evening.

The interiors refurbished, the prayer hall air-conditioned and brightly lit, the synagogue also has in its premises two schools that teach Hebrew to Jewish students.

In a nod to the declining numbers, the worship rules have changed so that a Mumbai Jew can pray in any of the synagogues in the city. Magen David thus has a large number of Bene Israel worshippers and hardly any Baghdadi Jews.

Pezarkar, in his late 40s, is friendly and articulate. He shows me around the prayer hall, in the middle of which is a raised platform, the taybah, from which the priest will conduct the prayer service at 6.30 p.m. The holy scrolls are kept here. But today, Pezarkar will not be leading the congregation because a rabbi from Israel has come. Pezarkar draws my attention to an elderly man sitting in the front pew, intently reading a book and oblivious of our presence.

There is a slight commotion, and the rabbi looks around restively. It is prayer time but there is no minyan yet, the minimum congregation of 10 people needed for collective prayers. There are nine now, all elderly. Then, sudden excitement as the tenth member joins them; a young man in a pair of jeans who hastily dons the mandatory kippah.

The rabbi gets on the taybah and the prayers begin, the sound of the intonations drowning the din of the AC compressors.

I walk away to meet Joel Awazkar, the caretaker, who escorts me to the car. Most of Mumbai’s Jews are migrating to the promised land, he says, “with some awaiting approval, while the youngsters prefer the U.S. or Canada.” According to him, life is not easy for the émigrés in Israel. In 2001, Awazkar had moved with his family to Israel, but he felt friendless and disoriented in the new environment, and returned to Mumbai after 18 months.

Mumbai’s Jews do not have the deep historical legacy of the Cochin Jews, who moved to this port city on the Malabar coast in the 12th century and went on to build a thriving community. They built many synagogues and did well in trade and in public life. Almost all of them finally emigrated to Israel, with only an estimated 15 or 20 still living in Kochi.

The ethereal Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue built in 1884. Photo: Paul Noronha

On the Konkan coast, the Bene Israel community is Bombay’s Marathi-speaking Jewry, whose origins are largely unclear. About 20,000 strong in 1951, their numbers have now dwindled to some 3,000 or so, as Judah Samuel of the Israel Tourism Ministry says. Having integrated with the local population over centuries, they have Marathi-sounding surnames and Indian rituals, and were initially not recognised under Orthodox Jewish law, although being assimilated later. It is the Baghdadi Jews who made the most emphatic socio-economic impact on Mumbai. They came from Baghdad, Syria and Iran, and working in collaboration with the British, became quite affluent and contributed to the city both in business and philanthropy. The Baghdadis and the Sassoons built hospitals, schools, colleges and libraries, not to mention the Sassoon Dock. Except for a small number, most of them migrated to Israel or other Western countries.

A confluence

It was the Sassoons who built the ethereal Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue in 1884. It has since been renovated too, its architecture a confluence of Jewish traditions and Indian and colonial influences. Designed by the architectural firm Gostling and Morris of Bombay, it is a compact structure of stone and bricks. The bimah (platform) is bordered on both sides by ornately carved marble, while the stained glass window at the back filters light to create a magical effect.

The Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue at Fort, Mumbai. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The ground floor houses the synagogue’s offices, the prayer hall is on the first floor, and the second floor leads to the galleries from where women can watch the prayer service below. Pezarkar doubles as the hazan here too, where Jews from South Mumbai and those visiting from abroad usually pray.

Shaar-Ha-Rahamin

But Mumbai’s oldest synagogue is the 230-year-old Gate of Mercy Synagogue, also called Shaar-Ha-Rahamin, built in 1796 by Samuel Ezekiel Divekar, a Bene Isreaeli. The Divekar brothers came to India as soldiers in the East India Company. They were captured by Tipu Sultan during the Mysore Wars, but settled in Bombay after being released.

The 230-year-old Gate of Mercy Synagogue on Samuel Street. Photo: Wiki Commons

In the crowded Mandvi koliwada, we can’t find the street where the synagogue, locally called Juni Masjid, is located. Then, behind a flower shop selling marigolds, we spot a small blue board with Samuel Street written on it. In the light drizzle, we walk past a police chowki, a tea stall and a warehouse before finally reaching the two-storied synagogue, almost disintegrating and barely discernible by its two blue doors. After knocking several times, we are about to give up when an elderly person opens the door and lets us in. Solomon Parker, 77, the guard, commutes here every day from Andheri. The synagogue has prayers only once a month, on a Saturday.

My friend, a structural engineer, proclaims that the building needs major repairs. The top floors, in fact, are no longer in use. I click a few shots. The guard wants a donation, so we stuff a few notes into the box in front of the taybah, then leave.

Albert Talegawkar, 69, is a leading lawyer in Mumbai. He is also a pillar of the Bene Israel community. He rues the dwindling numbers of Jews in Mumbai, and admits they are all pretty old. Even though most of them have migrated, Talegawkar is still hopeful about the future of the ones who have chosen to remain. “They have the resilience to meet challenges, whatever they may be,” he says. How this small community will survive with its distinct socio-ethnic identity intact is unclear. But they are part of our diversity. And they think it will work out.

The writer is a photography and classical music enthusiast.