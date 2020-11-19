More colour to the ancient art of Kalampattu

Adding ragas to the chanting has lent an extra vibrancy to this ritualistic art

A decade ago while performing at a temple, Kurupath Sreenivasan, bored by the priest’s slow-paced chanting of mantras, decided to lend vigour to the ritualistic art of Kalamezhuthu Pattu by adding ragas. Since then, the classical flavour has become a distinct aspect of his renditions.

Today, the 32-year-old is busy performing the traditional sketch-and-sing art form of Kerala that his family has been practising for almost three centuries now. A regular feature at temples and royal mansions, this year the presentations have, of course, been mostly online.

“During the lockdown, I presented more than 50 live lec-dems on Facebook,” says Sreenivasan about the series that began this summer. “The views are nearing 1.75 lakh,” he adds. Since 2015, the artiste has given lec-dems at 63 schools and 21 colleges.

In the lec-dem format, after explaining the evolution and relevance of the art, Sreenivasan sits cross-legged in front of the video camera and begins to draw the face of the goddess with natural powders even as he plays devotional songs on the nanthuni veena. “I choose Carnatic ragas such as Sankarabharanam, Madhyamavati, Nattai, Saranga and Kanada that go with the ethos of my art,” he says.

It was at the Keezhattoor Muthukurshikavu, not far from Sreenivasan’s village, Kadannammanna, in the hilly Malappuram district, that he first began singing during the ritual that is meant to sanctify the kalam. “As I sang, I got tired of my monochrome music. I felt the urge to improvise and I sang a few lines in a couple of ragas,” he recalls.

Always in tune

Ragas, of course, are not alien to Kalampattu. Well-known chenda percussionist Panamanna Sasi recalls how melodiously maestro Kalamandalam Unnikrishna Kurup sang the kalam in the last century. “It’s good the new generation too has taken to it,” says Sasi.

Sreenivasan, the 2018 winner of the Kerala Folklore Academy award, was seven when he took to Kalamezhuthu Pattu, the schedule for which begins in December (Vrischikam) and lasts till May. “We present it both in the morning and evening. Each session spans a fortnight or a month. They are a precursor to the temple festival.”

The Kalam repertoire comprises 50-odd songs, each with at least eight lines, composed in old Malayalam with a dash of chaste Tamil. The rhythms are simple: either single-beat ekatala or triputa (seven), and the sole accompaniment is the nantuni. “A wild vine called peenjavalli was used as its string, but now it’s metal,” says Sreenivasan. The rectangular wood used to be hollowed out from the kumizh (beech) tree, but that’s now been replaced with teak. The ‘Kerala guitar’ is how late scholar L.S. Rajagopalan described the 2 kg nantuni, which uses a plectrum cut from animal horn.

Sreenivasan remembers the nights he spent as a child with his grandfather Narayanankutty Kurup. “He would sing Kalampattu verses as we lay on the cot. It helped me memorise them.”

Cycle of creation

The image of the deity in the kalam is similar to those in Kerala murals. Kalams are drawn on the floor using rice flour (for white), burnt paddy-husk (black), turmeric (yellow), dried leaves (green), and a mix of turmeric and lime (red).

According to folklorist Sasidharan Klari, Kalampattu symbolises fertility. “Kalam also means the nursery (for a paddy field),” he points out, relating the art to the Amma Daivam cult of the mother goddess. The art form is meant to represent the Hindu principle of srishti-sthiti-samhara or creation-preservation-destruction. “We create the kalam, the priest preserves it through rituals, and finally the artiste erases the image.”

The writer is a keen follower of Kerala’s performing arts.