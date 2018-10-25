Meet Meenakshi Amma, the grand old dame of Kalaripayattu

Nimbleness is the name of her game; a swift but graceful synchronisation of hands, feet, body and mind that belies her age and diminutive stature. At 76, Kalaripayattu exponent Meenakshi Amma, arguably the oldest and the only female practitioner of the martial art form to receive the Padma Shri (in 2017), still packs a punch as she goes head to head or rather, muchan (short stick) to muchan, in an engaging battle of one-upmanship, with her opponent, a man less than half her age and almost double her size, all without breaking a sweat!

“Kalaripayattu is the complete art form, one that tests the extremes of the body and mind. The moves are now as intuitive as breathing for me. After all, I have been practising Kalaripayattu, in fact at this very same kalari, since I was five years old,” says Meenakshi ‘Gurukkal’ (as Kalaripayattu maestros are termed), when we finally pin her down for an interview at the Kadathanad Kalari Sangham, in Vadakara in Kozhikode district. The kalari was founded that same year, in 1949, by her guru, the late Raghavan Gurukkal, himself a Kalaripayattu legend, whom she married when she was 17.

The fact that she is a grandmother-of-eight practising what is essentially (to an outsider, at least) the most physically demanding and complex of traditional martial art forms of Kerala has catapulted Meenakshi Amma into social media stardom. She is a real life, sari-clad Unniyarcha, the legendary warrior heroine of the Vadakkan Pattukal, the northern ballads of Kerala. “It’s been a constant blitz of media appearances, attending inaugurations and lecture-demonstrations up and down the country. It’s actually left me very little time for Kalaripayattu!” she says, with a chuckle.

The ferocity of her expressions, it seems, is reserved for her opponents in the kalari. In person, she is full of life and has a ready laugh when she talks about her newfound fame.

“I’m still a bit dazed by it all, to be honest. The award has come a little late in life but it’s a welcome recognition for both myself and, more importantly, Kalaripayattu. I am glad I am getting the opportunity to showcase it to the world,” she adds.

To think that until a few years ago, until Raghavan Gurukkal passed away in 2009 to be exact, she was a “content homemaker,” a mother of four, who “dabbled” with martial arts! “It was all Raghavan mash [master], really. I was always there beside him, supporting him but rarely on centre stage,” she explains, playing down her contributions to the art form, while gesturing to the kalari, the facade of which resembles a koothambalam.

Inside, meanwhile, as is tradition, the floor is earthen and the wall on the far end, adjoining the seven-tiered poothara (the altar), is packed with various weapons, from swords, shields and urumis to knives, daggers, spears and wooden implements of various sizes. The other walls are now covered with dozens of mementos that she received over the course of the year, including the citation for the Padma Shri. Just inside the entrance is a large bronze vessel, where they brew herbal medicines for marma chikilsa(rejuvenation therapy).

“Raghavan mash and his brothers built the kalari overnight, under the light of Petromax lamps, with the help of local people, just so that they could practise Kalaripayattu. Their intention was a space where any enthusiast, caste no bar, could practise it without stepping on any upper caste toes,” she adds.

Even today, she continues that ethos and at any given time during Kalaripayattu training season (typically June to October), the kalari trains around 150 to 200 students of all ages, from near and far, both male and female, all for free. Many foreigners come to the kalari at Vadakara too (and their new one in Onchiyam, Kozhikode, as well), just to learn the art form.

Early on a Sunday morning, for instance, a dozen or so long-term disciples, from a precocious seven-year-old girl with amazingly flexible limbs and a number of teens to several older gentlemen, all equally agile, are working their way through a series of warm up exercises, prior to their battle with weapons. Sajeevan Gurukkal, her elder son, keeps a watchful eye on them, occasionally calling out instructions.

“All four of my children are trained in Kalaripayattu as are all my grandchildren. In fact, in this area, Kadathunadu of yore, once the home of warriors such as Thacholi Othenan and warrior clans, Kalaripayattu is still a way of life and there is hardly a man, woman or child here who has not learnt the martial art form at this kalari,” she says.

The Gurukkal, however, readily admits that Kalaripayattu has changed from the days of her childhood and so has its disciples. “When I started there were hardly any girls learning Kalaripayattu. It was frowned upon but my father, Damu, was insistent that I learn the art form in tandem with classical dance. Nowadays its heartening to see many girls and women taking up Kalaripayattu. It helps build confidence,” she says. Sometimes, however, the change is not always for the better. “Earlier, students used to practise meythari, the first step of Kalaripayattu learning process (see box), for months if not years, to build a firm foundation, what we call thara urakkaan. Nowadays, after two weeks of training, students want to start fighting with swords! Many students want it easy now, which is why aesthetics is missing in Kalaripayattu these days,” she explains.

That said, she is confident that the legacy she inherited is safe. “Our disciples are my biggest strength. Sajeevan and the rest will take up the task when necessary. Many of our disciples run their own kalaris now, a number of them in Wayanad, and they follow mash’s philosophy of teaching the art form to one and all. That’s why I am going to take it easy a bit from now on.” And she promptly gets back into the kalari. So much for resting.