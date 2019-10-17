Mapping the city’s identity

The transformation of Bengaluru into a burgeoning metropolis has been nothing short of overwhelming. Old Bangaloreans feel disconnected from the city they grew up and lived in. Researcher and history writer Aliyeh Rivi feels the same, but instead of resigning herself to the inevitable, she evolved a method for everyone to contribute to Bengaluru’s identity.

This method doesn’t involve apps, cool gadgets and gizmos, but the good old traditional mode of communication—sharing of stories and memories.

Speaking about the genesis of the idea, Aliyeh says: “I was born and raised in Bangalore. Over 15 to 16 years, I began to realise that nothing of the city remains today. The Bangalore I live in could be any other city. I don't have a physical connection. For most old Bangaloreans, our connection with the city relies on memories and imagination.”

Aliyeh’s Native Place organised an event at Rangoli Metro Arts Centre in 2014. Aliyeh reminisces about the time when Rangoli photographers and people who shared their experiences came together to explore how they experienced the city. “The photographers were given a brief on ‘what does the city mean to you? Do we experience the city the same way?’ They took photos of the city, from food and culture to customs, festivals, trees and flowers. We wanted to see if the memories of the photos taken could be layered with the text-based memories. When we put up the images on the wall, a clear visual identity began to emerge. The most popular photo was of the sugar bowl at Koshy’s, taken by Nirlek Dhulla.

That image resonated with many people. They recalled the times of falling in love in Koshy’s, having tea there etc. During the event, an identity of the city, which we thought we had lost, began to emerge.”

Aliyeh was then invited to the 2016 Art in Transit Festival of Stories at Cubbon Park Metro Station.

“There I took it one step further to understand how memories and imagination can be used as tools to build a connection with the city. A lot of the participants were not old Bangaloreans. The people wrote stories of what the South Parade buildings and empty space looked like at one point of time. And the ownership happened through storytelling and so in some way they claimed that street because they were now embedded in. We all co-owned that space. We understood sharing stories bridges the gap so now let us document it.”

In 2018, the idea evolved to become Memory Maps, which was a collaboration between Native Place and Arzu Mistry for Art in Transit. That was a success and which has now led to it being held this time at Malleswaram, facilitated by Aliyeh and Arzu in partnership with Suchitra Deep and Malleswaram Social, with support from India Foundation for the Arts, under the Project 560 programme and partnered by Citi India. The Memory Maps workshop will be held on October 20.

“We will go on a story walk and plot points of meaning through location. If you don’t want to map and draw, you can simply share your stories and memories. The workshop is free and open to everyone,” says Aliyeh.

The workshop will be held from 9.30 am to 5 pm, at ATI Motors Private Limited, 3rd floor, ‘Century Quadra’, 15th Cross, 8th Main, Malleswaram. Email memorymapsproject@gmail.com or call 9845041267.