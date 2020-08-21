History & Culture

Madras Week 2020 | Heritage household objects help Chennai architects to connect to the city

Chitra Deepa Anantharam 21 August 2020 09:00 IST
Updated: 21 August 2020 00:03 IST
German Kriegsmarine Ship Compass in a leather pouch, made in 1953
Photo: by special arrangement
Madras city guide
Photo: special arrangement
Pocket diary city guide for Madras
An antique glass ink well over 90 years old, aesthetic and functional and usable even today.
Photo: special arrangement
A news report on accident in beach road, 1934
Photo: special arrangement
1961 Spencer and Co Bill for 3.96 Rupees.
Photo: special arrangement
Tram tickets and bus tickets
A 1960 Republic of India Passport
Photo: special arrangement
Engineering Tool Box used by Railway Engineers, made in the y ear 1932.
Photo: special arrangement
A 1947 Times of Ceylon Diary, reference to the first Independence Day celebration handwritten.
Photo: special arragement
A 1961 Congress Election Manifesto by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee
Photo: special arrangement
EID Parry advertisement when Dare House was inaugurated
Photo: special arrangement
A 1947 pocket note from Vijaya Stationery Stores, George Town, Madras
Photo: special arrangement
Porcelain doll made in 1893 and a beaded purse made in 1932
Photo: special arrangement
Opening of Anand Theatre on Mount Road, in the 1940s.
Photo: special arrangement
A bus route guide for Madras, 1952
Photo: special arrangement

Thirupurasundari Sevvel founded Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai (Our house, our village, our story) in 2013, along with architects T Sivagamasundari and Akshayaa Selvaraj, who shared a similar passion for social history and heritage. “

The trio focusses on local history, people and household heritage objects. “Antiques are not always exotic, but even simple everyday objects such as vessels, bus tickets, handkerchiefs or cloth bags have a story to tell,” says Thirupurasundari.

The team has so far organised over 100 household heritage and personal history exhibitions in the city, including virtual ones during lockdown. And during the lockdown she organised the exhibition on the virtual platform.

These young architects have collected some rare household heritage objects from their family that helped them connect with the Madras of a bygone era, as the city celebrates its 381st birthday.

