Madras Day | Tracing the evolution of Madras through old maps of the city

August 08, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The city we call home has an illustrious history. A lot of this history unfolds through plot points. In its interactions with cartography, Madras pushed boundaries. This would later lead the subcontinent into a whole new age of cartography, that put even Mount Everest on the map.

At a recently held talk titled Maps of Madras, to commemorate the beginning of the Madras Week celebrations in the city, international researcher and law expert Vikram Raghavan traced the evolution of Madras from a sandy strip that originated in the 1640s, and lent a bird’s eye view from the grand seat of British power, Fort St George, through topographical markers.

The Pitt’s Map, in a way, is the most famous map of Madras, Vikram says. Variations of the Pitt’s Map are often referenced when old maps of Madras are in question. The original is currently at the Bodleian Library in Oxford. The map was created to reflect a survey by then Governor of Madras, Thomas Pitt.

“In the map, you can see that the Fort has diminished in comparison to the world around it. The black town is much bigger when compared to the Fort. There seems to be a lot more activity around the Fort, at almost seventy years from the founding of the Fort.”

In a way, the popularity of the map led it to introduce Madras all over the world, as multiple variations were inserted into atlases, says Vikram. In the map, it is seen that St Mary’s Church built in 1680, makes an appearance. Outside the Fort, one can see Peddu Naicken Pet and Muthialpet, the two parts of what was once called ‘Black Town’.

DM Reid’s, The Story of Fort St George, published in 1945 in Chennai, describes the fort as it evolved through its maps from 1653 to 1939, says Vikram. Direct reproductions of the maps that Reid references in his book are now on display at the Fort Museum.

“Since the city’s founding in 1639, it has become the envy of a lot of powers who wanted to displace the British. Then, you find the fort becoming fortified, and so vast ramparts get deeper, wider and stouter,” adds Vikram.

In 1746 when Madras fell to the French, during the wider Austrian War of Succession in Europe, the French National Flag flew over the fort for three days. The depictions of this scene, originally sketched, were found with a French soldier who was at the fort — “his sketch of the battle captures the imagination of mapmakers around the world and was picked up by the famous mapmaker, John Rocque.” Rocque then made a map of the battle positions of Madras in 1746.

Madras and war is not spoken of without the mention of SMS Emden. “One of the things that the Emden did was to scare the inhabitants, the shells landed and created a lot of commotion while bombing fuel stations. There was a sailor aboard who kept a map of where the Emden went. This route map is now in the Australian war memorial, and lists Madras and shows its ultimate resting point where it was pursued and ultimately sank. This is interesting because this is a map we did not know existed,” says Vikram.

Then comes the Great Trigonometrical Survey: Colonel William Lambton was the person who convinced the East India Company to undertake the survey. “This Survey revolutionised map making because until then, all surveys in India were topographical. It didn’t involve any scientific or mathematical calculations. For the calculations, they used this instrument called Theodolite, which was lugged around all of India. It took 70 years for this exercise to be complete and Lambton’s successor Everest completed it, and of course maps the highest peak which gives Mt Everest the fame and the name,” explains Vikram. “And, all of this began right here at St Thomas Mount.”

“Lambton starts by using St Thomas Mount as the first point of the base, while the second point was the Perumbakkam hill. This was the base for the mapping of the whole of India.” Maps produced after the Survey thus were able to show Madras expanding beyond the Fort. There was great development towards the North and the West. William Faden’s map with painstaking detail, surveyed for in 1814, and produced in 1816, shows Nungambakkam, Kilpauk, Egmore, the Great Choultry Plain, and the South Bank of the Adyar river and the great tank which is today’s T Nagar. As tourists started arriving in the late 19th Century, handbooks with maps with a list of emerging hotels were commonplace: all lending a pretty aquatint view of Madras.

