A new carpet of flowers

It need not be Independence Day or Republic Day for Lalbagh Botanical Garden to showcase flowers in a myriad ways; the garden has its own way of “saying it with flowers,” according to M Jagadeesh, Joint Director (Parks and Gardens) Lalbagh. The latest offering at the Botanical Gardens are 100 flower beds (both rectangular and circular) that have been “specially created for perennial flowering varieties.” Visitors can look forward to seeing a melange of nearly 120 varieties of flowering plant species along the main road from the Bonsai Circle to the Director’s office inside Lalbagh.

According to Jagadeesh, nearly seven lakh people visit the flower shows in January and August, where the seasonal flowers used there last for about two to three months. For the remaining six months, about 35 % of the garden is covered with seasonal flowers. “To increase the space for flowering species and ensure Lalbagh has flowers throughout the year, we thought of this permanent solution of creating flower beds that would aid in pollination too,” he says.

As of now, there are about 2,700 species of trees in Lalbagh that number close to 10,000 which are in bloom throughout the year. These take up about 30 % of the total park area. “Trees like the cassia, dracaena marginata (dragon tree), rainbow flower tree, cassia javanica, the yellow flame native to the Sri Lanka copperpod, Colville’s glory for orange tones and the candle tree are all here, presenting a collage of 30 different colours in Lalbagh,” says Jagadeesh.

The recently-planted flower beds, include varieties like plumaria dwarf (scented and flowering), dwarf ixora in half a dozen colours, the perennial flowering shrub tecoma stans, white and violet ground lilies, xeranthemum of the sunflower family in white and violet, lace-leaf anthurium reds, dwarf hibiscus, bougainvillea, ambrosia and spathiphyllum in different colours. “Each flower bed comprises about 15 kinds of bushy ground covers and 20 kinds of foliage that produce a bouquet effect,” he says.

All the plants for the permanent flowering beds have been brought from Pune, Kolkata and Delhi, apart from nurseries in Bengaluru, and many have been nurtured from seeds planted at Lalbagh itself. With regard to their upkeep, Jagadeesh says, “We are used to inter-cultural operations like weeding, manuring and treating them with bio-sprays. We have four truck loads of dry leaf manure generated every six months that would be used mainly for their enzyme health, apart from using animal manure once in three months.”

“We have now started off with 100 flower beds in one portion of Lalbagh, which will soon be replicated in other parts of the garden, resulting in colourful, flowering patches everywhere,” he adds.